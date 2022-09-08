RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I choose a struggle; Akothee responds to links of shipping girls to Saudi Arabia

Masia Wambua

I am not the government nor do I have solutions for Kenyans. Did you see me on a ballot box? - Akothee

Singer Akothee
Singer Akothee

Barely hours after Diana Chepkemoi was rescued from Saudi Arabia by Kenyan authorities and sent back home, Kenyans have come blazing and accused renowned Kenyan female musician, Akothee of being a human trafficker.

Recommended articles

In series of tweets, Kenyans were all over accusing the Give it to me hit singer of being involved in trafficking girls to the gulf country of Saudi Arabia, a matter that did not sink well with her.

In a jest reply, Akothee had this to say; "Yes you are very right, there is no money in music. And I must maintain this Rich lifestyle, muzungus, Illuminati and prostitution alone can't pay my bills, girls must suffer for me to pay my bills, I not only Export girls. I also Export grandparents & families suffering in the village, get yours a passport and you are in the next plane," Akothee responded.

Singer Akothee
Singer Akothee Singer Akothee Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Akothee on why she walks almost naked at 40

The singer said she has not been to the Arab adding that the allegations were probably going to see her make her maiden trip to the country.

"I will google where Saudi Arabia is so I start making trips there, I think I have visited Dubai twice,& I don't even like it myself looks like there is a lot of money there. In the meantime, I choose a struggle.

I am not the government nor do I have solutions for Kenyans. Did you see me on a ballot box? Deal with your hunger," she stated.

"I export people's children to Saudi Arabia and export my own to Europe. Call police." she ended her Instagram stories.

Singer Akothee
Singer Akothee Singer Akothee Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Akothee experiencing co-parenting challenges with her baby daddy

Her sentiments on taking her own children to Europe was probably touching on her own daughter Fancy Makadia who she sent to France where she is currently working, although details of where and the kind of work she is doing remains scanty.

In a different Instagram story still related to the same accusations, the mother of five alleges that Kenyans have accused her of all manner of allegations and wrongdoings.

"They even accused me of having HIV forgetting about eating Foundation money, but also not talking about prostitution, don't forget about the many baby daddies, and five children from 5 different fathers.

Akothee
Akothee Akothee Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Akothee reveals blunder that led to fight with baby daddy in Switzerland

Kenyans have accused me of recruiting their girls to Europe to go sleep with mzungus dogs, same Kenyans have accused me of Illuminati even as far as sacrificing my employee who died in his home. Kenyans have accused me of being a bad role model to their children," she said.

Akothee is arguably one of the richest lady musicians not only in Kenya but also in the whole of Africa having made a name for herself not just in the music industry but also in the philanthropy and hospitality industry.

Masia Wambua Masia Wambua
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

I choose a struggle; Akothee responds to links of shipping girls to Saudi Arabia

I choose a struggle; Akothee responds to links of shipping girls to Saudi Arabia

Emmy Kosgei elated after father was nominated for National Assembly

Emmy Kosgei elated after father was nominated for National Assembly

Justin Bieber opens up on why he canceled his world tour again

Justin Bieber opens up on why he canceled his world tour again

Bobi Wine sends heartwarming birthday message to Barbie

Bobi Wine sends heartwarming birthday message to Barbie

Kwambox, Crazy Kennar among 10 African creators selected by Facebook for 1-year deal

Kwambox, Crazy Kennar among 10 African creators selected by Facebook for 1-year deal

Ruger drops snippet for unreleased single, teases debut album

Ruger drops snippet for unreleased single, teases debut album

Huddah Monroe reveals how she made 1st million aged 20

Huddah Monroe reveals how she made 1st million aged 20

Socialite Huddah Monroe reveals details of relationship with Juma Jux

Socialite Huddah Monroe reveals details of relationship with Juma Jux

Singer Evelyne Wanjiru steps out with son and husband in matching outfits[Video]

Singer Evelyne Wanjiru steps out with son and husband in matching outfits[Video]

Trending

Nigerian gospel singer Dunsin Oyekan [Instagram/DunsinOyekan]

Gospel singer Dunsin Oyekan survives car accident

American rapper Kanye West [Instagram/KanyeWestTheGoat]

'I have addiction to porn and it destroyed my family' - Kanye West

Azziad Nasenya

Azziad answers troll who said her video was not worth his attention [Screenshot]

Queen Bey

Beyoncé turns 41 years old today