I choose a struggle; Akothee responds to links of shipping girls to Saudi Arabia

In series of tweets, Kenyans were all over accusing the Give it to me hit singer of being involved in trafficking girls to the gulf country of Saudi Arabia, a matter that did not sink well with her.

In a jest reply, Akothee had this to say; "Yes you are very right, there is no money in music. And I must maintain this Rich lifestyle, muzungus, Illuminati and prostitution alone can't pay my bills, girls must suffer for me to pay my bills, I not only Export girls. I also Export grandparents & families suffering in the village, get yours a passport and you are in the next plane," Akothee responded.

Singer Akothee Pulse Live Kenya

The singer said she has not been to the Arab adding that the allegations were probably going to see her make her maiden trip to the country.

"I will google where Saudi Arabia is so I start making trips there, I think I have visited Dubai twice,& I don't even like it myself looks like there is a lot of money there. In the meantime, I choose a struggle.

I am not the government nor do I have solutions for Kenyans. Did you see me on a ballot box? Deal with your hunger," she stated.

"I export people's children to Saudi Arabia and export my own to Europe. Call police." she ended her Instagram stories.

Her sentiments on taking her own children to Europe was probably touching on her own daughter Fancy Makadia who she sent to France where she is currently working, although details of where and the kind of work she is doing remains scanty.

In a different Instagram story still related to the same accusations, the mother of five alleges that Kenyans have accused her of all manner of allegations and wrongdoings.

"They even accused me of having HIV forgetting about eating Foundation money, but also not talking about prostitution, don't forget about the many baby daddies, and five children from 5 different fathers.

Kenyans have accused me of recruiting their girls to Europe to go sleep with mzungus dogs, same Kenyans have accused me of Illuminati even as far as sacrificing my employee who died in his home. Kenyans have accused me of being a bad role model to their children," she said.