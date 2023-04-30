2 police officers killed by angry mob in Tharaka Nithi

The duo was killed on Saturday, April 29 by an angry mob.

The officers had gone to an MPesa shop to execute an arrest when a scuffle ensued.

The operator is reported to have raised the alarm, claiming that the officers were thieves and a crowd rounded them up, followed by a merciless beating that left the two officers dead.

ADVERTISEMENT

The scuffle also left the MPesa operator who is currently admitted at Matter Hospital with injuries.

Pulse Live Kenya

Tharaka Nithi Deputy County Commissioner Julius Arap Too confirmed the incident, noting that investigations are underway.

Area OCPD Joseph Muchiri added that police have launched a manhunt for the suspects behind the deaths.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deaths add to the growing number of men in uniform who have been killed while executing their lawful duties.

In February this year, at least three police officers were among those killed following a fierce gun battle between security teams and bandits in Napeimoit, Turkana County.

The officers from Kainuk and Lokichar police stations were conducting routine patrol along the Kitale-Lodwar road when they were ambushed by 300 armed bandits.

The incident happened on Friday night, February 10 at around 11.50 pm when around 200 bandits ambushed the security officers.

"As the security officers were concentrating on neutralising the attackers, they were attacked from behind by another group of about 100 armed bandits surrounding the officers from all directions," read part of the police report on the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT