The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

2 police officers killed by angry mob in Tharaka Nithi

Charles Ouma

The deaths add to the growing number of men in uniform who have been killed while executing their lawful duties.

File image of a crime scene cordoned off
File image of a crime scene cordoned off

Police in Tharaka Nithi are investigating an incident in which two police officers were stoned to death by an irate mob.

Recommended articles

The duo was killed on Saturday, April 29 by an angry mob.

The officers had gone to an MPesa shop to execute an arrest when a scuffle ensued.

The operator is reported to have raised the alarm, claiming that the officers were thieves and a crowd rounded them up, followed by a merciless beating that left the two officers dead.

ADVERTISEMENT

The scuffle also left the MPesa operator who is currently admitted at Matter Hospital with injuries.

2 police officers killed by angry mob in Tharaka Nithi
2 police officers killed by angry mob in Tharaka Nithi Pulse Live Kenya

Tharaka Nithi Deputy County Commissioner Julius Arap Too confirmed the incident, noting that investigations are underway.

Area OCPD Joseph Muchiri added that police have launched a manhunt for the suspects behind the deaths.

READ: 3 officers dead, scores injured as bandits defy CS Kindiki and ambush police

ADVERTISEMENT

The deaths add to the growing number of men in uniform who have been killed while executing their lawful duties.

In February this year, at least three police officers were among those killed following a fierce gun battle between security teams and bandits in Napeimoit, Turkana County.

The officers from Kainuk and Lokichar police stations were conducting routine patrol along the Kitale-Lodwar road when they were ambushed by 300 armed bandits.

The incident happened on Friday night, February 10 at around 11.50 pm when around 200 bandits ambushed the security officers.

"As the security officers were concentrating on neutralising the attackers, they were attacked from behind by another group of about 100 armed bandits surrounding the officers from all directions," read part of the police report on the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Turkana County Police Commander Samuel Ndanyi confirmed that the exchange of fire went on for about two hours before the bandits fled the scene, leaving casualties behind.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

2 police officers killed by angry mob in Tharaka Nithi

2 police officers killed by angry mob in Tharaka Nithi

Ruto complains of mistreatment during foreign trips, goes after AU management

Ruto complains of mistreatment during foreign trips, goes after AU management

17 rescued as police storm suspected cult church in Nakuru

17 rescued as police storm suspected cult church in Nakuru

Zubeida Kananu elected new Kenya Editors Guild president [Full list of new officials]

Zubeida Kananu elected new Kenya Editors Guild president [Full list of new officials]

Pastor Ezekiel Odero hires Cliff Ombeta, Danstan Omari ahead of court battle

Pastor Ezekiel Odero hires Cliff Ombeta, Danstan Omari ahead of court battle

Journalists promoted as Standard Media Group reshuffles editorial team [List]

Journalists promoted as Standard Media Group reshuffles editorial team [List]

Mackenzie has been framed – Family claims, explains link with Ezekiel Odero

Mackenzie has been framed – Family claims, explains link with Ezekiel Odero

Pastor Ezekiel Odero's wife surfaces with message to followers, gives way forward

Pastor Ezekiel Odero's wife surfaces with message to followers, gives way forward

Chiloba goes after Ezekiel Odero & Paul Mackenzie TV stations, takes swift action

Chiloba goes after Ezekiel Odero & Paul Mackenzie TV stations, takes swift action

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President William Ruto met former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s sister Kristina-Pratt at State House on Monday, April 24, 2023.

Life of Uhuru's firstborn sister who doesn’t flaunt Kenyatta surname

Miguna Miguna

Governor is busy 'chasing deals & girls' - Miguna goes after Sakaja

Crime scene

Kitengela woman explains why she stabbed daughter multiple times

Pastor Ezekiel Odero during a crusade in 2022

Police probe Pastor Ezekiel [Everything we know so far]