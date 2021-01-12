Two teachers are nursing injuries at Kisii High school after allegedly being stabbed by a form thee student.

Reports indicate that the two teachers Edwin Mokaya and Elvis Maoto, were interrogating the student as to why he came late to class.

The teachers asked the student to kneel down in the staffroom while being questioned and it’s at this point that he reportedly took a knife and stabbed Mr. Mokaya on the forehead, back and legs.

Mr. Elvis Maoto who tried to intervene and save the situation was also stabbed before his colleagues managed to restrain the student.

The injured teachers were rushed to Ram Hospital, with a medical report showing that one of the teachers had deep cuts and in critical condition.

Police have launched investigations into the incident, after arresting the student in question.