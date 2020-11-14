Kenya has recorded 1,080 new COVID-19 cases from 8,332 samples tested in the last 24 hours, bringing the total caseload to 69,273.

The cumulative tests in the country now stands at 783,304. From the new cases 1,066 are Kenyans and 14 foreigners.

At the same time, 21 more patients among them four doctors have succumbed to the deadly virus, raising the death toll to 1,249.

“I take this early opportunity on my own behalf, and on behalf of the government to send my condolences to the families and friends of the four medical doctors, as well as all those who have lost their loved ones as a result of this disease” said CS Health Mutahi Kagwe.

The number of recoveries currently stands at 45,414 after 542 were discharged from home-based care program and various Hospitals across the country.

“A total of 1,185 patients are admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 5,794 are on Home Based Isolation and Care. 58 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 23 of whom are on ventilatory support, and 30 on supplemental oxygen” the Ministry said.

The new cases are from the counties of; Nairobi 216, Mombasa 163, Nakuru 103, Kilifi 64, Baringo 60, Machakos 57, Kisumu 56, Bungoma 41, Uasin Gishu 41, Kiambu 30, Turkana 30, Migori 28, Busia 23, Kajiado 21, Kakamega 20, Kisii 18, Kericho 16, Nyamira 16, Nandi 15, Nyeri 12, Tharaka Nithi 12, Meru 8, Trans Nzoia 8, Siaya 5, Samburu 4, Narok 3, Kirinyaga 1, Taita Taveta 1, Laikipia 1, Murang’a 1, Nyandarua 1, Vihiga 1, Kwale 1, Wajir 1, Elgeyo Marakwet 1 and Bomet 1.