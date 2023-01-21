22-yr-old arrested in connection with Sh900,000 sacco heist

According to a report by the DCI, the main suspect, Francis Mairura, was smoked out of his hideout in Nyamondo village located at Gucha South in Kisii county on Friday, January 20,2023.

Pulse Live Kenya

The scam, which occurred on December 31, 2022, was executed between 3:30pm and 5:00pm.

Police said the heist was carried out by breaching the sacco's IT systems and transferring the funds to six mobile money accounts belonging to the suspect.

Mairura was at the time oscillating between two houses, one at Witeithie estate in Thika town and the other at Gitambaya in Ruiru.

The DCI statement said as soon as Mairura realized that he was on the police radar, he escaped to his rural home in Kisii county.

"Unbeknownst to him, the sleuths were breathing down his neck and at the devils hour this morning, they raided his village home and smoked him out," authorities added.

A thorough search was conducted leading to the recovery of Sh600,000, 3 mobile phones and a HP laptop suspected to have been used in the heist.

The suspect was taken to Mombasa under armed escort, where he will be processed and charged for his crimes