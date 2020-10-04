The Ministry of Health has announced that 243 more people test positive for Covid-19, bringing the total infections to 39, 427.

The new infections are from 4,385 samples tested in the last 24 hours, out of which 179 are male, while 64 are female.

The Ministry also announced the recovery of 233 patients bringing total recoveries to 26,659. 219 recoveries are from the Home-Based Care Program, while 14 have been discharged from various hospitals.

Distribution of the cases by Counties is as follows; Nairobi 70, Nakuru 44, Trans Nzoia 30, Kisumu and Mombasa 15 cases each, Narok 13, Kiambu 11, Kericho 10, Kakamega 7, Machakos 6, Isiolo 4, Kajiado, Meru, Bungoma and Nandi 3 cases each, Uasin Gishu 2, Bomet, Kirinyaga, Laikipia and Kilifi recoded a case each.

In Nairobi Starehe Sub-County recorded the highest number of cases at 28, Lang'ata 12, Kasarani 6, Kibra and Westlands 5 cases each, Embakasi West 3, Dagoretti North and Kamukunji 2 cases each, Dagoretti South, Embakasi East, Embakasi North, Embakasi South, Makadara, Roysambu and Ruaraka recorded one case each.