ADVERTISEMENT
KEBS MD among 27 suspended senior gov't officials [List]

Denis Mwangi

President William Ruto was briefed about the scandal that has led to the suspension of officials from KRA, DCI, KEBS, National Police, EACC among other institutions

President William Ruto DP Rigathi Gachagua and Head of Public Service Felix Koskei during the Cabinet Secretaries Retreat at Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club
President William Ruto DP Rigathi Gachagua and Head of Public Service Felix Koskei during the Cabinet Secretaries Retreat at Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club

A scandal involving the irregular release of a consignment of condemned sugar has resulted in the suspension of several high-ranking government officials.

President William Ruto was briefed about the scandal on Wednesday, May 17.

Cabinet Secretaries for National Treasury and Economic Planning Prof Njuguna Ndung'u and as well as Investments, Trade, and Industry Moses Kuria, have taken decisive administrative action following the illegal diversion of the sugar consignment.

The condemned sugar, consisting of 20,000 bags weighing 50 kilograms each, was imported into the country in 2018.

Ministry of Trade and Investments Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria
Ministry of Trade and Investments Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria Pulse Live Kenya

The Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) had deemed the consignment unfit for human consumption due to the absence of an expiry date specification.

Consequently, KEBS directed that the consignment be destroyed at the expense of the owner.

The consignment, instead of being appropriately disposed of, was irregularly diverted and released without adherence to proper procedures.

National Treasury and Economic Planning Cabinet Secretary Prof Njuguna Ndung'u who confirmed that a probe targeting companies that have been evading taxes or enjoying tax waivers is underway
National Treasury and Economic Planning Cabinet Secretary Prof Njuguna Ndung'u who confirmed that a probe targeting companies that have been evading taxes or enjoying tax waivers is underway Pulse Live Kenya
The 27 government officials below were suspended pending further investigations.

Kenya Bureau of Standards

  1. Lt. Col (Rtd) Bernard Njiraini, the Managing Director
  2. Dr. Geoffrey Muriira, Director Quality Assurance and Inspection
  3. Hilda Keror, Manager Inspection, Mombasa Port Office
  4. Liston Lagat, Assistant Manager, ICDN Nairobi
  5. Rono Birgen Chief Manager, ICDN Nairobi
  6. Stephen Owuor, Principal Officer
  7. Peter Olima Joseph - Inspector, Mombasa

Kenya Revenue Authority

  1. Joseph Kaguru
  2. Mwanja Masinde
  3. Stephen Muiruri
  4. Moses Okoth
  5. Doris Mutembei
  6. Chacha Hondo
  7. Carol Nyagechi
  8. Derick Kago
National Police Service

  1. George Mithamo
  2. Joel Kirui

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI)

  1. Bernard Ngumbi
  2. Raphael Mwaka

Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA)

  1. Oscar Kai
  2. Patrick Magut

Other suspended officials

  1. Joseph Maita Mweni (Port Health),
  2. Isacko Bonai (NEMA),
  3. Stephen Cheruiyot (Anti-Counterfeit Agency),
  4. Daniel Ngugi (KEPHIS),
  5. Willy Koskei (EACC),
  6. K. Edwin Ruto (KPA),
Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

