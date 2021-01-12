The Ministry of Health has confirmed 98 new cases of Covid-19 from a sample size of 3,369 in the last 24 hours. The total number of positive cases in the country stand at 98,432.

The cumulative tests are now 1,097,647.

Distribution of the cases by Counties; Nairobi 49, Mombasa 14, Uasin Gishu 8, Kiambu 4, Kwale 3, Nakuru 3, Bungoma 2, Kisii 2, Kisumu 2, Turkana 2, Machakos 2, Kirinyaga 1, Laikipia 1, Kajiado 1, Kericho 1, Meru 1, Nandi 1 and Siaya 1

At the same time, 154 patients have recovered from the disease, 144 being from the Home-Based Care Program, while 10 have been discharged from various hospitals. The total recoveries now stand at 81,255.

However, on a sad note, 3 patients have lost their lives to the disease, pushing the cumulative fatalities to 1,716.