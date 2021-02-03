The Ministry of Health has announced 150 new cases of Covid-19, out of 3,117 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

The Covid-19 case load stands at 101,159.

459 patients are currently admitted at various facilities countrywide while 1,451 more are under the Home-Based Care programme.

26 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 11 of whom are on ventilatory support and 15 on supplemental oxygen.

Sixteen patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 12 of them in the general wards and 4 in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Deaths and Recoveries

Three patients have succumbed to the virus bringing Kenya's total fatalities to 1,769.

Kenya's recoveries stand at 84,060 after 70 patients were discharged; 43 from the home-based care programme and 27 from various health facilities.