The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

4 dead, scores injured in grisly road accident involving 3 vehicles

Charles Ouma

According to the police, the driver of one of the vehicles involved in the accident was driving under the influence

4 dead, scores injured in grisly road accident involving 3 vehicles
4 dead, scores injured in grisly road accident involving 3 vehicles

Four people died in a tragic accident along the Nairobi-Murang’a road.

Recommended articles

The deceased were travelling from Nairobi to Kenol when the tragedy happened.

The accident which occurred in Kenol along Thika-Nyeri highway involved three vehicles.

Preliminary investigations indicate that one of the vehicles involved in the accident was being driven by a driver under the influence and rammed into another car which then rolled over into the opposite lane where a speeding bus rammed into it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Murang’a county police boss Mathews Kaingi confirmed the incident and urged all road users to comply with existing laws and traffic rules.

“I urge all road users to observe traffic rules as anyone flouting them not only endangers their own lives, but also of other road users.” Maingi stated.

Motorists plying the busy route were stuck in traffic for several hours as a section of the road was blocked by the vehicles involved in the accident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitnesses rushed to the scene to rescue the survivors and flagged other motorists who took the injured to hospital.

READ: Saturday accident claims 9 lives along Narok-Bomet road

Survivors were rushed to nearby hospitals with the deceased also ferried to nearby morgues.

Police have since launched investigations to establish the cause of the accident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Residents noted that the stretch of the road is a notorious blackspot that has claimed the lives of many people.

One told a section of the press that yesterday’s accident was the third in a span of a few months and narrated how he has witnessed accidents along the stretch of the road in the past.

“Over the last three months, this is the third accident happening along this stretch and we do not want further loss of life” one eye witness noted.

READ: Prince Indah faces fans' wrath for continuing shows after crew member's death

The accident is a grim reminder of the increasing number of road fatalities in Kenya with more than 1000 lives lost in 2024 alone.

ADVERTISEMENT

Annually, up to 4,000 people lose their lives in separate accidents across the country.

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) highlights several leading causes of these fatal crashes, among them being loss of vehicle control, lane indiscipline, improper overtaking and errors of judgement or negligence.

At least 22,885 people were involved in road accidents in 2023, according to a report by NTSA.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Haiti requests for more Kenyan Police Officers as Barbecue lays down arms for dialogue

Haiti requests for more Kenyan Police Officers as Barbecue lays down arms for dialogue

4 dead, scores injured in grisly road accident involving 3 vehicles

4 dead, scores injured in grisly road accident involving 3 vehicles

Why police seized Kennedy Onyango's body during his funeral

Why police seized Kennedy Onyango's body during his funeral

Police intercept funeral procession & seize body of 12-year-old boy killed during demos

Police intercept funeral procession & seize body of 12-year-old boy killed during demos

Why LSK President Faith Odhiambo's appointment by Ruto has been rejected

Why LSK President Faith Odhiambo's appointment by Ruto has been rejected

Babu Owino & Alice Ng'ang'a offer to help school girl filmed selling maize at night

Babu Owino & Alice Ng'ang'a offer to help school girl filmed selling maize at night

Nigerian youth plan 10 days of nationwide protests inspired by Kenya's gen Z

Nigerian youth plan 10 days of nationwide protests inspired by Kenya's gen Z

Kenyans give their verdict after Ruto engaged them on X Spaces

Kenyans give their verdict after Ruto engaged them on X Spaces

Moses Kuria's speech at funeral cut short by anti-Ruto chants

Moses Kuria's speech at funeral cut short by anti-Ruto chants

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Millicent Omanga explains source of funds for her luxurious lifestyle amid scrutiny

Millicent Omanga explains source of funds for her luxurious lifestyle amid scrutiny

Ruto critic & former MP Alfred Keter missing, video of his abduction surfaces

Ruto critic & former MP Alfred Keter missing, video of his abduction in Nairobi surfaces

How protestor fooled the world that he was smoking teargas

How Kenyan fooled the world that he was smoking teargas during protest

Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi (X)

Oscar Sudi announces break amid Sh20M donation controversy