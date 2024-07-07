4 dead, scores injured in grisly road accident involving 3 vehicles

The deceased were travelling from Nairobi to Kenol when the tragedy happened.

The accident which occurred in Kenol along Thika-Nyeri highway involved three vehicles.

Preliminary investigations indicate that one of the vehicles involved in the accident was being driven by a driver under the influence and rammed into another car which then rolled over into the opposite lane where a speeding bus rammed into it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police boss cautions road users

Murang’a county police boss Mathews Kaingi confirmed the incident and urged all road users to comply with existing laws and traffic rules.

“I urge all road users to observe traffic rules as anyone flouting them not only endangers their own lives, but also of other road users.” Maingi stated.

Motorists plying the busy route were stuck in traffic for several hours as a section of the road was blocked by the vehicles involved in the accident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitnesses rushed to the scene to rescue the survivors and flagged other motorists who took the injured to hospital.

Survivors were rushed to nearby hospitals with the deceased also ferried to nearby morgues.

Police have since launched investigations to establish the cause of the accident.

Accidents along notorious stretch of Nairobi-Murang'a road at Kenol

ADVERTISEMENT

Residents noted that the stretch of the road is a notorious blackspot that has claimed the lives of many people.

One told a section of the press that yesterday’s accident was the third in a span of a few months and narrated how he has witnessed accidents along the stretch of the road in the past.

“Over the last three months, this is the third accident happening along this stretch and we do not want further loss of life” one eye witness noted.

The accident is a grim reminder of the increasing number of road fatalities in Kenya with more than 1000 lives lost in 2024 alone.

ADVERTISEMENT

Annually, up to 4,000 people lose their lives in separate accidents across the country.

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) highlights several leading causes of these fatal crashes, among them being loss of vehicle control, lane indiscipline, improper overtaking and errors of judgement or negligence.