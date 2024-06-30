The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Saturday accident claims 9 lives along Narok-Bomet road

Amos Robi

The victims included six males, two females, and one child.

A photo of a past accident
A photo of a past accident
  • Two injured individuals were taken to Longisa Hospital, with bodies of the deceased taken to Longisa Mortuary
  • The vehicle was towed to Mulot police station for inspection
  • The accident was caused by a tyre burst, leading to loss of control of the matatu and rollover

In a devastating road accident on Saturday evening, nine people lost their lives along the Narok-Bomet highway.

The tragic incident occurred in the Ratili area, involving a matatu heading from Narok towards Bomet.

According to police reports, the accident happened due to a tyre burst, which caused the driver to lose control of the matatu.

The vehicle subsequently rolled off the road, resulting in the immediate death of nine individuals.

The victims included six males, two females, and one child. Witnesses and police confirmed that the deceased died on the spot. Two others sustained injuries and were rushed to Longisa Hospital for treatment.

The bodies of the deceased were taken to Longisa mortuary, while the injured were admitted to the same hospital.

The matatu, which was extensively damaged, was towed to Mulot police station for further inspection. Authorities are investigating the cause of the tyre burst to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The tragic accident on the Narok-Bomet highway is a grim reminder of the increasing number of road fatalities in Kenya.

Annually, up to 4,000 people lose their lives in separate accidents across the country. The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) highlights several leading causes of these fatal crashes.

At least 22,885 people were involved in road accidents in 2023, according to a report by NTSA.

One of the primary reasons for road accidents in Kenya is drivers losing control of their vehicles.

This often results from speeding, abrupt manoeuvres, adverse weather conditions, or poor road surfaces.

The inability to maintain control can lead to severe crashes, underscoring the importance of cautious and attentive driving.

A considerable number of accidents occur due to causes that remain unidentified. This category reflects the challenges in gathering comprehensive accident data and underscores the need for improved accident investigation and reporting mechanisms.

Lane indiscipline, including improper lane changes and failure to stay within designated lanes, is another major cause of accidents.

Overtaking improperly, such as doing so on blind corners or in heavy traffic, leads to a significant number of accidents.

Drivers often misjudge the distance and speed of oncoming vehicles, resulting in head-on collisions or sideswipes.

Drivers frequently misjudge the clearance, distance, or speed of other vehicles, pedestrians, or obstacles.

This miscalculation can lead to accidents when drivers are unable to react appropriately to changing traffic conditions.

Driving at inappropriate speeds, either excessively fast or too slow, remains a critical issue.

Speeding reduces a driver's reaction time and increases the severity of accidents while driving too slowly can cause disruptions and rear-end collisions.

Various errors of judgment or acts of negligence, such as distracted driving, fatigue, or failure to observe traffic laws, contribute significantly to road accidents.

Pedestrian behaviour also plays a role in road safety. Actions such as stepping, walking, or running off the footpath or verge onto the road, and crossing roads obscured by stationary vehicles, frequently lead to accidents.

Turning without due care, including making sudden turns without signalling or checking for oncoming traffic, is another common cause of accidents.

Swerving to avoid obstacles or standing on the road are hazardous actions that increase the risk of accidents.

Mechanical failures, such as brake failure, also contribute to road accidents. Regular vehicle maintenance and prompt repairs are essential to prevent such incidents.

