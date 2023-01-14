ADVERTISEMENT
4 Gifts presented to Ruto and Gachagua during Homa Bay visit

Charles Ouma

Thousands lined up the streets to receive the president with a host of local leaders joining his convoy

President William Ruto in the company of his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua and Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga on Friday, January 13, 2023
President William Ruto in the company of his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua and Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga on Friday, January 13, 2023

President William Ruto yesterday charmed his way into the hearts of Homa Bay county residents and leaders when he landed into the county to launch several projects.

Ruto who was received by several leaders from the region was presented with several gifts during the visit.

Homa Bay County governor, Gladys Wanga who hosted the Head of State presented him with maize flour called Mokwa which is produced in the county and 200 Kilograms of fish.

The goodies also included a hat for the president and his deputy which came with instructions that the same should only be worn during Gor Mahia football club matches.

"Your excellence we have unga for you called Mokwa which is produced here in Homa Bay county. We also have 200kg fish, that is why we are talking about processing. We have your hat and that for Rigathi Gachagua. You need to wear that when watching Gor Mahia matches," said the governor on Friday, January 13 as she presented the gifts.

A bull was also presented to the president during the maiden visit in which he fired up the crowd stating that despite receiving less than 1 percent of votes from the region, elections are now gone and it is time to team up and develop the country.

President William Ruto in the company of his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua and Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga on Friday, January 13, 2023
President William Ruto in the company of his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua and Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga on Friday, January 13, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

In a series of rallies in which he interacted with the public, the president outlined his priorities for the region that overwhelmingly voted for his main competitor in the 2022 elecetions, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Thousands lined up the streets to receive him during the working visit that will see him traverse Homa Bay, Kisumu and Siaya counties, launching several government projects.

Among the projects to be launched are the Homa Bay Town Municipality market.

More than 19 ODM elected leaders from the region, led by the governors Wanga and Ochilo Ayacko (Migori) joined the president’s convoy.

Others who received the president were Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang’, MPs Jared Okello (Nyando MP), Walter Owino (Awendo), Paul Abuor (Rongo), Mark Nyamita (Uriri), Adipo Okuome (Karachuonyo), Eve Obara (Kabondo Kasipul), Lilian Gogo (Rangwe) and Migori Woman Representative, Fatuma Mohamed.

