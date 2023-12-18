The ill-fated matatu, carrying 16 passengers at the time of the accident, suffered a fatal collision with the oncoming bus, resulting in the immediate death of the driver and three passengers.

4 killed after bus collided with Matatu along Eldoret - Nakuru Highway Pulse Live Kenya

The deceased individuals were pronounced dead at the scene, and their bodies have been transferred to Eldama Ravine Sub-County Referral Hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nine other passengers, who sustained serious injuries in the collision, are currently undergoing treatment at the same hospital.

The gravity of the situation has cast a somber mood over the community as families grapple with the sudden loss of their loved ones and others anxiously await news of the injured.

The National Police Service has issued a statement urging motorists and all road users to exercise extreme caution, particularly during the ongoing rainy season.

The hazardous road conditions, exacerbated by the weather, demand heightened vigilance to prevent further tragedies of this nature.

4 killed after bus collided with Matatu along Eldoret - Nakuru Highway Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

This accident comes days after 40 casualties were rushed to hospital on Thursday, December 14, after a 66-seater bus carrying passengers crashed along the Londiani-Muhoroni road in Kericho.

The accident occurred at approximately 3:00 a.m. according to Kericho Traffic Police Commander Paul Kipkeu.

He revealed that the bus belonged to Promise Company and was en route from Nairobi to Busia when the accident transpired.

The driver, identified as George Otieno, swerved and veered of the road when a motor vehicle in front of the bus abruptly came to a halt.

A photo of a past accident Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Commander Kipkeu, "The bus was involved in an accident when the driver George Otieno swerved and veered off the road while trying to avoid hitting another motor vehicle."

"The motor vehicle in front of the bus stopped suddenly leading to the accident as the bus driver swerved and veered to the left side of the road to avoid hitting it and landed in a ditch," he added.