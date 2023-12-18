The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

4 killed after bus collided with Matatu along Eldoret - Nakuru Highway

Denis Mwangi

In a devastating incident that occurred at approximately 5:00 a.m. on Monday, four lives were lost in a tragic road accident along the Eldoret-Nakuru Road.

4 killed after bus collided with Matatu along Eldoret - Nakuru Highway
4 killed after bus collided with Matatu along Eldoret - Nakuru Highway

The incident involved a Nakuru-bound matatu owned by Msamaria Shuttle Ltd, which lost control and collided head-on with a 60-seater bus at Hill Tea Area.

Recommended articles

The ill-fated matatu, carrying 16 passengers at the time of the accident, suffered a fatal collision with the oncoming bus, resulting in the immediate death of the driver and three passengers.

4 killed after bus collided with Matatu along Eldoret - Nakuru Highway
4 killed after bus collided with Matatu along Eldoret - Nakuru Highway 4 killed after bus collided with Matatu along Eldoret - Nakuru Highway Pulse Live Kenya

The deceased individuals were pronounced dead at the scene, and their bodies have been transferred to Eldama Ravine Sub-County Referral Hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nine other passengers, who sustained serious injuries in the collision, are currently undergoing treatment at the same hospital.

The gravity of the situation has cast a somber mood over the community as families grapple with the sudden loss of their loved ones and others anxiously await news of the injured.

The National Police Service has issued a statement urging motorists and all road users to exercise extreme caution, particularly during the ongoing rainy season.

The hazardous road conditions, exacerbated by the weather, demand heightened vigilance to prevent further tragedies of this nature.

4 killed after bus collided with Matatu along Eldoret - Nakuru Highway
4 killed after bus collided with Matatu along Eldoret - Nakuru Highway 4 killed after bus collided with Matatu along Eldoret - Nakuru Highway Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

This accident comes days after 40 casualties were rushed to hospital on Thursday, December 14, after a 66-seater bus carrying passengers crashed along the Londiani-Muhoroni road in Kericho.

The accident occurred at approximately 3:00 a.m. according to Kericho Traffic Police Commander Paul Kipkeu.

He revealed that the bus belonged to Promise Company and was en route from Nairobi to Busia when the accident transpired.

The driver, identified as George Otieno, swerved and veered of the road when a motor vehicle in front of the bus abruptly came to a halt.

A photo of a past accident
A photo of a past accident A photo of a past accident Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

According to Commander Kipkeu, "The bus was involved in an accident when the driver George Otieno swerved and veered off the road while trying to avoid hitting another motor vehicle."

"The motor vehicle in front of the bus stopped suddenly leading to the accident as the bus driver swerved and veered to the left side of the road to avoid hitting it and landed in a ditch," he added.

The gravity of the situation prompted an immediate response from emergency services, including medical personnel and law enforcement.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

4 killed after bus collided with Matatu along Eldoret - Nakuru Highway

4 killed after bus collided with Matatu along Eldoret - Nakuru Highway

How to check Form One selection results for 2023 KCPE candidates online via mobile

How to check Form One selection results for 2023 KCPE candidates online via mobile

Ruto reacts to Henry Rotich's aqcuittal in Kimwarer case

Ruto reacts to Henry Rotich's aqcuittal in Kimwarer case

Reason Museveni & Suluhu did not attend Kenya's 60th Jamhuri Day celebrations

Reason Museveni & Suluhu did not attend Kenya's 60th Jamhuri Day celebrations

Ruto under fire for his 'nitawafyeka kabisa' remarks

Ruto under fire for his 'nitawafyeka kabisa' remarks

KQ explains why flight to Kigali turned back to Nairobi on Sunday

KQ explains why flight to Kigali turned back to Nairobi on Sunday

You are not unstoppable, we'll stop you – Raila responds to Ruto's declaration

You are not unstoppable, we'll stop you – Raila responds to Ruto's declaration

Mudavadi issues statement on Kenya's position amid diplomatic row with DRC

Mudavadi issues statement on Kenya's position amid diplomatic row with DRC

Witnesses raise questions on Saturday accident that killed 10 & left 7 in hospital

Witnesses raise questions on Saturday accident that killed 10 & left 7 in hospital

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Uhuru Kenyatta Institute

Uhuru converts Sh700M home into the Uhuru Kenyatta Institute [Photos]

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu during a meeting in his office

Ministry announces scholarships for 2023 KCPE candidates to join Form One [How to Apply]

KPLC engineers at work

Nairobi among 5 counties to be affected by blackout on Saturday

Cabinet Secretary for National Treasury and Economic Planning, Prof Njuguna Ndungu

Treasury addresses fears of salary delays during holiday festivities