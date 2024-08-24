A Simba Bus that was ferrying passengers was among the vehicles involved in the accident at the Twin Bridge area along the busy highway.

Volunteers joined emergency rescue teams at the scene, rescuing those trapped in the wreckage and ferrying them to hospital.

44 injured in freak accident involving multiple vehicles along Eldoret-Nakuru highway Pulse Live Kenya

Kenya Red Cross that responded to the tragedy confirmed in an update that 44 people were injured with 14 of them rushed to Molo Sub County Hospital.

Another 30 were attended to at the scene of the accident.

Reports indicate that the 3:30 am accident occurred when the bus driver maneuvered the vehicle in an attempt to avoid a collision with two lorries lost control of the vehicle and veered off the busy highway.

The bus rolled over and landed in a ditch, leaving several people trapped in the wreckage.

Rescue efforts were still on going with police at the scene controlling traffic and coordinating the clearance of the road once all passengers trapped in the vehicles are free.

The accident is the second one to happen at the same stretch of the road.