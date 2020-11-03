The Ministry of Health has announced that 492 more people have test positive for Covid-19, bringing total infections in the country 57, 093.

From the new cases, 292 are males, while 200 are female, as the youngest case recorded was that of a one year-old baby.

54 covid-19 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 25 of whom are on ventilator support, and 29 on supplementary oxygen.

A statement from MoH said that 12 more patients had succumbed to the deadly coronavirus disease, bringing total deaths to 1, 039.

404 patients have recovered over the last 24 hours, with 246 of them from the home-based care program, while 158 were discharged from various hospitals.

Distribution of the cases by Counties is as follows; Nairobi 226, Mombasa 70, Kiambu 34, Machakos 22, Kajiado 17, Uasin Gishu 16, Kwale 13, Kilifi 11, Meru 10, Nakuru 9, Laikipia 7, Kisumu 7, Mandera 7, Samburu 6, Narok 4, Nyeri 3, Murang’a 3, Vihiga 3, Kericho 3, Kakamega 2, Embu 2, Kisii 2, Kirinyaga 2, Bungoma 2, Nandi 2, Isiolo 2, Taita Taveta 2, Tharaka Nithi 2 and Migori 2.