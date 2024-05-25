The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

5 dead, scores injured in Nakuru-Eldoret highway accident

Charles Ouma

During the Saturday morning accident, the 14 seater matatu rammed into a mobile trailer which fled the scene after the accident

The wreckage of the 14-seater matatu registered under Eldoret Cross Roads Shuttle Sacco involved in a road accident along the Eldoret-Nakuru highway
The wreckage of the 14-seater matatu registered under Eldoret Cross Roads Shuttle Sacco involved in a road accident along the Eldoret-Nakuru highway

Five people have been confirmed dead with several others rushed to hospital following a tragic road accident along the Nakuru-Eldoret highway on Saturday morning.

Recommended articles

The accident involved a 14-seater matatu registered under Eldoret Cross Roads Shuttle Sacco that was ferrying passengers from Eldoret towards Nakuru and a truck.

Reports indicate that the matatu rammed into the mobile truck near Salgaa along the busy highway at around 3am.

According to police who arrived at the scene shortly after the accident, the driver of the trailer drove off after the accident, fleeing the scene in which at least four people were left dead with several others batting for their lives with serious injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Explainer: NTSA driver's license exam, booking, fees & tips for passing

Nakuru County Police Commander Samuel Ndanyi confirmed that three women and a man died on the spot with eight passengers rushed to Nakuru County and Referral Hospital in serious condition.

Investigations have been launched to establish the cause of the accident.

The wreckage of the 14-seater matatu registered under Eldoret Cross Roads Shuttle Sacco involved in a road accident along the Eldoret-Nakuru highway
The wreckage of the 14-seater matatu registered under Eldoret Cross Roads Shuttle Sacco involved in a road accident along the Eldoret-Nakuru highway The wreckage of the 14-seater matatu registered under Eldoret Cross Roads Shuttle Sacco involved in a road accident along the Eldoret-Nakuru highway Pulse Live Kenya

The bodies of the deceased were moved to the Nakuru County morgue pending identification by relatives and postmortem.

ADVERTISEMENT

The wreckage of the 14-seater matatu was towed to Salgaa police station with the hunt for the trailer that escaped the scene also commencing.

Government agencies and other stakeholders have been working round the clock to tame road carnage in the country.

READ: Why NTSA officers are removing number plates from motorists' cars on the road

The surge in road accidents have seen NTSA officers make a comeback on Kenyan roads with government cracking down on rogue motorists and road users.

ADVERTISEMENT

Data from the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) revealed that 7,198 people were involved in roads accidents between January 1 to April 1 this year.

The data indicates a significant increase of 1,908 compared to the same period last year.

NTSA further revealed that of the 7,198 involved in road accidents during the period, 1,189 died while 3,316 were seriously injured with 2,693 suffering minor injuries.

A traffic officer inspecting a vehicle
A traffic officer inspecting a vehicle A traffic officer inspecting a vehicle Pulse Live Kenya

This was an increase compared to the same period last year where deaths from road accidents stood at 1,129, with those seriously injured at 2,435, and 1,726 left with minor injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the period, pedestrians and motorcyclists accounted for the highest fatalities at 436 and 276 respectively.

READ: NTSA revokes licences for 64 matatu saccos & warns Kenyans against boarding

NTSA revealed that the accidents also claimed the lives of 255 passengers, 98 drivers and 102 pillion passengers compared to 211, 105 and 108 passengers, pillion passengers and drivers who died during a similar period last year in that respective order.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

5 dead, scores injured in Nakuru-Eldoret highway accident

5 dead, scores injured in Nakuru-Eldoret highway accident

Diaspora PS Roseline Njogu honoured as honorary Georgia citizen

Diaspora PS Roseline Njogu honoured as honorary Georgia citizen

Ruto reveals timeline for deployment of police officers to Haiti

Ruto reveals timeline for deployment of police officers to Haiti

Sh980 million scholarships awarded to 22 vulnerable 2023 KCSE top students

Sh980 million scholarships awarded to 22 vulnerable 2023 KCSE top students

Why Obama slipped away before Ruto & Biden's toast at White House State Dinner

Why Obama slipped away before Ruto & Biden's toast at White House State Dinner

Citizen TV's Ayub Abdikadir puts Biden on the hot seat with tough questions [Video]

Citizen TV's Ayub Abdikadir puts Biden on the hot seat with tough questions [Video]

Ruto lands Sh477 billion deal for new Usahihi Expressway with 6 lanes

Ruto lands Sh477 billion deal for new Usahihi Expressway with 6 lanes

Why Cheruiyot Kirui's body could be left on Mt. Everest after tragic adventure

Why Cheruiyot Kirui's body could be left on Mt. Everest after tragic adventure

Last moments of Cheruiyot Kirui who has died on Mt Everest [Photos]

Last moments of Cheruiyot Kirui who has died on Mt Everest [Photos]

Pulse Cares Donation Drive
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
May 31, 2024
Pulse Cares Donation Drive Ends Today
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

KUCCPS CEO Dr. Agnes Mercy Wahome

How to check KUCCPS placement for 2023 KCSE candidates via mobile phone

Political leaders at the Limuru III meeting

Limuru III: Resolutions made, Haki Coalition & the return of Uhuru

Kimani Ichung'wah

Kimani Ichung'wah whisked to safety as chaos erupt in Thika, MP among scores injured [Video]

Sylvanus Osoro

Sylvanus Osoro & UDA MPs explain DP Gachagua's absence, when he will resurface