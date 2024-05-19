The sports category has moved to a new website.

Explainer: NTSA driver's license exam, booking, fees & tips for passing

Amos Robi

Before you can hit the road as a licensed driver in Kenya, you must first book your slot for the NTSA exam

People lined up at NTSA offices
  • NTSA is important for ensuring road safety and certifying drivers
  • NTSA exam is mandatory for obtaining or renewing a driver's license
  • The NTSA driving test includes theoretical and practical assessments

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) in Kenya is pivotal in ensuring road safety by certifying that drivers are well-qualified.

A critical component of this certification process is the NTSA exam, mandatory for obtaining or renewing a driver's license.

This guide will walk you through the NTSA exam, including booking details, exam dates, and checking your results.

To book the NTSA exam, a fee of Sh1050 is required, payable online via the eCitizen portal.

If you don’t have an eCitizen account, you can easily create one using your ID number. The booking process involves selecting a preferred date, time, and location for the exam.

Once the fee is paid, you will receive an NTSA driving test booking certificate.

All driving tests are conducted at Driving Test Units located nationwide, under the supervision of a driving test examiner (DTE).

A driving school training model board

The NTSA driving test comprises both theoretical and practical assessments:

The theory test evaluates your understanding of traffic laws, road signs, and regulations. This portion takes about five minutes and must be passed before you proceed to the practical test.

The practical test assesses your ability to apply theoretical knowledge in real-world scenarios.

The examiner will evaluate your driving skills, including handling the vehicle, navigating traffic, executing manoeuvres like lane changes and parking, and responding to road conditions and hazards.

Results are typically available 12 hours after the test. Log into your NTSA eCitizen account to check your status.

If your status reads 'Licensed,' it means you have passed. You will then receive a Certificate of Competence (C of C), which indicates the motor vehicle classes you are allowed to drive.

NTSA-Driving-License

This certificate is valid for three months. Upon expiration, a licensing officer will decide whether you need to retake the driving test or proceed with the license application.

Study thoroughly: Review the Kenyan Highway Code, road signs, and materials from your driving school diligently.

Practice driving: Gain ample practical driving experience with a qualified instructor.

Arrive early: On exam day, arrive at the testing centre early to manage any potential delays due to the number of candidates.

Carry required documents: Ensure you have all necessary documents, including your ID, booking confirmation, and any other required paperwork.

Stay calm and focused: During the exam, remain calm and focused. Carefully read and follow all instructions and take your time to answer questions accurately.

Traffic lights in Nairobi, Kenya

Failing the NTSA driving test is not the end of the road. You can retake the exam after undergoing refresher training at a driving school.

This gives you an opportunity to improve your skills and knowledge before attempting the test again.

Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

