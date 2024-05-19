Explainer: NTSA driver's license exam, booking, fees & tips for passing

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) in Kenya is pivotal in ensuring road safety by certifying that drivers are well-qualified.

A critical component of this certification process is the NTSA exam, mandatory for obtaining or renewing a driver's license.

This guide will walk you through the NTSA exam, including booking details, exam dates, and checking your results.

ADVERTISEMENT

Booking the NTSA exam

To book the NTSA exam, a fee of Sh1050 is required, payable online via the eCitizen portal.

If you don’t have an eCitizen account, you can easily create one using your ID number. The booking process involves selecting a preferred date, time, and location for the exam.

Once the fee is paid, you will receive an NTSA driving test booking certificate.

All driving tests are conducted at Driving Test Units located nationwide, under the supervision of a driving test examiner (DTE).

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

NTSA exam components

The NTSA driving test comprises both theoretical and practical assessments:

Theoretical test

ADVERTISEMENT

The theory test evaluates your understanding of traffic laws, road signs, and regulations. This portion takes about five minutes and must be passed before you proceed to the practical test.

Practical test

The practical test assesses your ability to apply theoretical knowledge in real-world scenarios.

The examiner will evaluate your driving skills, including handling the vehicle, navigating traffic, executing manoeuvres like lane changes and parking, and responding to road conditions and hazards.

Checking your NTSA exam results

ADVERTISEMENT

Results are typically available 12 hours after the test. Log into your NTSA eCitizen account to check your status.

If your status reads 'Licensed,' it means you have passed. You will then receive a Certificate of Competence (C of C), which indicates the motor vehicle classes you are allowed to drive.

Pulse Live Kenya

This certificate is valid for three months. Upon expiration, a licensing officer will decide whether you need to retake the driving test or proceed with the license application.

ADVERTISEMENT

Preparing for the NTSA exam

Study thoroughly: Review the Kenyan Highway Code, road signs, and materials from your driving school diligently.

Practice driving: Gain ample practical driving experience with a qualified instructor.

Arrive early: On exam day, arrive at the testing centre early to manage any potential delays due to the number of candidates.

Carry required documents: Ensure you have all necessary documents, including your ID, booking confirmation, and any other required paperwork.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stay calm and focused: During the exam, remain calm and focused. Carefully read and follow all instructions and take your time to answer questions accurately.

(courtesy) Pulse Live Kenya

What if you fail the NTSA driving test?

Failing the NTSA driving test is not the end of the road. You can retake the exam after undergoing refresher training at a driving school.

ADVERTISEMENT