Breaking news:
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

NTSA revokes licences for 64 matatu saccos & warns Kenyans against boarding

Denis Mwangi

NTSA has withdrawn licences from 64 public transport operators across Kenya

Matatu operators protest

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has announced the revocation of licences for 64 public transport operators commonly known as Saccos.

The decision, detailed in a press release issued on Thursday, highlights the government's ongoing efforts to clamp down on transport operators who fail to adhere to safety regulations.

The NTSA's list spans a broad array of Saccos operating in major cities and rural areas, including Nairobi, Nakuru, Kisumu, and Mombasa.

A traffic officer inspecting a vehicle
A traffic officer inspecting a vehicle
Notable names like Mbukinya, Nyeri Shuttle, Eldora Travellers Ltd, Famwena Ankuma, and Migori Town Matatu Sacco Ltd feature among those affected.

This measure follows growing concerns over road safety standards violated by these operators, potentially endangering the lives of daily commuters.

According to the NTSA, these drastic steps were necessary due to the Saccos' non-compliance with the set road safety standards.

The authority has been vigilant in its inspections, aiming to curb the rising incidents of road accidents attributed to laxity by public transport providers.

The revoked Saccos are accused of various infractions including the use of non-roadworthy vehicles and overloading, practices that have previously led to tragic accidents.

Matatu crew flee from police in Nyankongo in the outskirts of Kisii town during 2018 matatu crackdown (Twitter)
Matatu crew flee from police in Nyankongo in the outskirts of Kisii town during 2018 matatu crackdown (Twitter)

The NTSA urges the public not to board vehicles from these revoked Saccos to avoid risks associated with unlicensed public transport operations.

Furthermore, the National Police Service (NPS) has been instructed to impound vehicles of the affected companies if found operating.

This enforcement is part of a broader campaign to instill discipline and ensure that only compliant Saccos are allowed to operate.

NTSA has reiterated its committed to continuous monitoring and evaluation of public transport operators to ensure strict adherence to safety standards.

For Saccos wishing to resume operations, stringent re-evaluation of their compliance with safety norms and regulations will be required.

Here is the list showing the Sacco names along with their routes of operation:

  1. Eldora Travellers Ltd - Eldoret, Kamosol, Eldama-Ravine, Nakuru
  2. Famwena Ankuma - Oyugis, Kisii, Ogembo, Kilgoris
  3. Tuijenge Pamoja Company Ltd - Nairobi, Narok, Kisii, Homabay, Busia
  4. Methana Shuttle Ltd - Meru, Mitunguu, Chuka, Nairobi
  5. Tiwambe Dricon Sacco Ltd - Bomet, Kisii, Migori, Homabay
  6. Nego International Ltd - Mombasa, Nairobi, Nakuru, Kisumu, Busia
  7. Manama Travellers Ltd - Bungoma, Malaba
  8. Migori Town Matatu Sacco Ltd - Migori, Kisii, Homabay, Kisumu
  9. Drips Shuttle Ltd - Nairobi, Nakuru, Kericho, Kisii, Kisumu
  10. London Prestige Sacco - Kipsaraman, Barwessa, Pemwai, Kabarnet, Nakuru
  11. New Rukawest Company Ltd - Githuru-bypass, KU Referral Hospital, Ruiru, Thika, Gatunduanga
  12. 2 NRE Sacco Ltd - Nakuru, Eldama-Ravin, Kisii, Kisumu
  13. 16 Katta Sacco - Kitale, Makutano, Kapenguria
  14. Southleigh Savings and Credit Cooperative Society Ltd - Kariokor, Juja Rd, Gikomba, Eastleigh, Kiambu, Jericho, Buruburu, Allsops, Outering Rd, Cabanas, Mombasa Rd, Nyayo Round About, South Rd, Lusaka, Likoni Rd, Muthurwa, Jogoo Rd, Juja Rd, Eastern Bypass, Saika, Mowlem, Civil Servants, Eastern Bypass, Utawala, Gara, Fig Tree, Kangundo Road.
  15. Gascorp Holdings Ltd (Taratibu Travels Limited) - Nairobi, Kisumu, Luanda, Busia
  16. Kilambu United Travellers Sacco Ltd - Riabai, Kirigiti, Kiambu, Thindigua
  17. Salty Supporters Investment Ltd - Ronald Ngara, Fig Tree, Thika Rd, Allsops, Outering Rd, Cabanas, Umoja, Rui Ru, Kangundo Road
  18. Eleventh Hour Transport Sacco - Kiserian, Magadi Road, Langata Road, Mbagathi Road, KNH, Railways
  19. County Luxury Shuttle Ltd - Eldoret, Kitale, Bungoma, Busia
  20. Safeline Matatu Sacco Ltd - Railways, Dagoreti, Kikuyu
  21. Kimanza Sacco Society Ltd - City cabanas, Machakos, Kaveani, Nzaikoni
  22. Kyeni Shuttle Company Ltd - Cabanas, Chumvi, Machakos
  23. Ennut Savings and Credit Co-Operative Society Ltd - Nairobi, Naivasha, Nakuru, Nyahururu
  24. Tigagi Savings and Credit Cooperative Society Ltd - Kiambu, Ikunu, Githunguri
  25. Angelkings General Agency Ltd - Nairobi, Muranga, Sagana, Karatina, Nyeri
  26. Indo Star Sacco - Muthurwa, Industrial Area, Imara Njenga, Likoni, Road Lunga Lunga Rd, First Avenue, Jogoo Rd, Outering Rd, Eastern bypass, Mombasa Rd, Mlolongo
  27. MTS Travellers Savings and Credit Co-Operative Society - Muranga, Mukuyu, Maragua
  28. Telaviv Travellers Ltd - South B, South B, Likoni, Eastleigh, Gikomba, Jogoo Rd, Outering Rd, Fedha
  29. Dakabo Sacco Ltd - Bomas, Karen, Kibra, Dagoreti market
  30. Welkan 48 Travellers Sacco Society Ltd - Westlands, Lavington, Kawangware
  31. Kensilver Express Ltd - Nairobi, Maua, Embu, Meru
  32. Peja Travellers Ltd - Jericho, Kariokor, Jogoo Road, Temple Road, OTC
  33. Super Premium Savings and Credit Cooperative Society Ltd - Nairobi, Kisii, Kilgoris, Sirare, Homabay
  34. Mwirona Sacco Ltd - Bus Station, Mwiki, Thika Road, Kasarani
  35. Muna Supreme Shuttle - Nairobi, Thika, Muranga, Kangema, Kiriaini, Nyeri
  36. Runka Services Cooperatives Savings and Credit Society Ltd - Nairobi, Gilgil, Nyahururu, Naivasha
  37. Rengon Communications Ltd - Nairobi, Nakuru, Kericho, Sondu Kaito, Homabay
  38. Akila Transport Ltd - Mbita Bus Station, Mombasa Road, South B, South C Kayole, Koromocks, Molem, Juja Road, Eastleigh Railways, Kawangware, Yaya Centre
  39. Pinkpoint Solutions [K] Ltd - Kajiado, Namanga, Kitengela, Athi River
  40. Kawangware Matatu Savings and Credit Cooperative Society Ltd - Eldoret, Kapsabet, Chavakali, Kisumu, Luanda, Siaya
  41. Nymbunuwa Matatu Sacco - Kisii, Suneka, Rongo
  42. Kikasa Matatu Savings and Credit Co-Operatives Society Ltd - Eldoret, Kapsabet, Chavakali, Kisumu, Luanda, Siaya
  43. Usenge Shuttle Company Limited - Usenge Bondo, Luanda K'Otieno, Siaya, Kisumu, Busia
  44. Chania Transport Company Ltd - Mombasa, Voi, Mtito Andei, Nairobi, Thika, Embu, Meru, Maua
  45. Mumias Safaris - Busia, Kisumu, Kakamega, Mumias
  46. Western Safari Sacco - Eldoret, Kitale, Bungoma, Kisumu
  47. Muranga Supreme Shuttle Ltd - Nairobi, Kangema , Thika, Muranga
  48. 2KGT Savings and Credit Co-Operative Society Ltd - Nyeri, Outspan, Kamuyu, Tetu, Kagunduini, Kihatha, Kinunga
  49. Vision Shuttle Savings and Credit Co-Operative Society Ltd - Nairobi, Eldoret, Kitale, Kapenguria
  50. Moro Express Savings and Credit Co-Operative Society Ltd - Nairobi, Nakuru, Eldoret, Kitale
  51. Nandi North Matatu Sacco Ltd - Eldoret, Mosoriot, Kapsabet, Kaiboi , Chetepwai
  52. Nyeri Shuttle Ltd - Nairobi, Nakuru, Nyeri
  53. Ziwa M. Travellers Savings and Credit Co-Operative Society Ltd - Eldoret ,Kachibora, Ziwa
  54. Chakana Savings and Credit Co-Operative Society Ltd - Nyahururu, Nyeri, Nanyuki, Thika
  55. Oromats Sacco Society Ltd - Kiserian, Magadi Road, Langata Road, Mbagathi Road, KNH, Railways
  56. Kangaroo Luxury Savings and Credit Co-Operatives Society Ltd. Kisumu, Kakamega, Eldoret, Kapsabet, Kitale, Bungoma. Kisumu, Kakamega, Kitale, Bungoma Kitale, Eldoret, Kapsabet, Chavakali, Kisumu, Malaba, Bungoma, Kitale, Eldoret.
  57. Namasco Savings and Credit Co-Operatives Society Limited - Eldoret, Kapsabet, Kisumu - Kericho, Kisumu, Eldoret
  58. Wamaasa Investments Kitengela Limited
  • Mombasa Mchakos Kitengela, Namanga, Nairobi, Nyamira, Kisii, Migori, Sirare
  • Nairobi, Athi River, Kitengela, Machakos, Masi, Tawa, Mbumbuni, Wote
  • Nairobi, Namanga, Kitengela, Kajiado Bisil
  • Nairobi, Makueni, Kitengela, Machakos
  • Nairobi, Athi River, Kitengela, Machakos, Masi, Tawa, Mbumbuni, Wote
  • Nairobi, Kitui (Thika Road) Kibwezi, Wote, Machakos, Kitengela, Kajiado Bisil, Namanga

59. Phase 11/Lake View Travellers Sacco

  • Nakuru Town, Lake View Phase 11
60. Moline Safaris Limited

  • Nairobi, Nakuru, Eldoret, Kitale
  • Nairobi, Nakuru, Kericho, Kisumu, Busia

61. Chamberline Services Limited

  • Nairobi, Eldoret, Nakuru
  • Nairobi, Nakuru, Nyahururu

62. Mau - Narok Nakuru Inooro Travellers Limited and Nanaki Line Sacco

  • Nairobi, Nakuru, Mau Narok, Narok
  • Nairobi, Nakuru, Kericho, Kisumu
  • Nairobi, Narok, Kisii

63. Mat Two Friends Limited

  • KNH, Kawangware, Riruta Satellite, Dagoretti Market
  • Railways, Kawangware, Riruta Satellite, Dagoretti Market
  • Railways, Dagoretti Corner, Riruta Satellite
  • Railways, Kawangware, Dagoretti, Kikuyu Gikambura

64. Mbukinya Success [K] Ltd

  • Nairobi, Nakuru, Kapsabet, Chavakali, Butere, Lwanda, Busia
  • Nairobi, Nakuru, Kericho, Sondu, Kaito, Hombay, Mbita
Unblock notifications in browser settings.
