Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has announced that 559 more people have tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total case load to 70,804.

Speaking during a presser on the status of covid-19 on Monday, the CS said that the new cases are from 3,074 samples tested over the last 24 hours.

From the new cases, 336 are male, while 223 are female.

CS Kagwe announced the recovery of 478 patients in which 337 were discharged from the Home-based care program and 141 from various hospitals across the country. Total recoveries stand at 46,244.

18 patients have succumbed to the coronavirus disease bringing the total number of deaths to 1,287.