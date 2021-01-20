Bodies of six individuals were discovered on Wednesday in Arabal, Baringo County following a bandit attack that took place in the area.

According to the Rift Valley Regional Coordinator George Natembeya, the yet to be identified victims’ bodies were discovered about 100 kilometers from where the attack occurred.

The attack occurred in Chemolingot town, on Tuesday afternoon.

Natembeya added that during the attack, more than 50 cows were stolen by armed men suspected to be from the neighboring Tiaty Sub-county.

More to follow.