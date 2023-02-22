ADVERTISEMENT
6 found guilty of trafficking drugs worth Sh1.4 billion

Denis Mwangi

DPP Noordin Haji has asked the court to slap the convicts with a heavy sentence

The Director of Public Prosecutions, Noordin Haji, has called for life imprisonment and a hefty fine for six foreigners who were convicted of trafficking Sh1.3 billion worth of heroin.

The convicts were found guilty of trafficking 377.2 kgs of heroin and 33,200 liters of heroin, worth Sh189 million, and are due to be sentenced on March 10, 2023.

The DPP, through the Senior Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions (SADPP), Alexander Muteti, urged the court to impose a sentence that would serve as a deterrent to both citizens and foreigners from engaging in drug trafficking.

Mr. Muteti argued that the convicts had deliberately engaged in criminal conduct, endangering the future generations of the country.

The Mombasa Chief Magistrate, Hon. Martha Mutuku, presided over the trial and was urged by the prosecution to take judicial notice of the youth who are hooked into drug menace.

The prosecution further requested the court not to have mercy on the culprits and ensure that they pay the price of their crime.

During the trial, the court heard that the drugs were carefully concealed inside the convicts' ship, and it took detectives days to discover them.

The evidence and exhibits provided placed the foreigners at the center of the crime, and the court found that they were guilty of trafficking the drugs.

In response to the ruling, the DPP stated that the court's decision was crucial in the fight against drug trafficking.

He further added that the conviction and sentencing of the foreigners would send a clear message to anyone involved in the drug trade that such criminal activities would not be tolerated.

Drug trafficking is a serious crime that has significant social and economic consequences.

It is responsible for the destruction of communities, the loss of lives, and the erosion of the country's economic gains.

The government has been working tirelessly to curb the menace and bring to justice anyone involved in drug trafficking.

