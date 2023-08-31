6 offences that will land you in trouble as Police launch crackdown

This joint endeavour aims to squarely address six critical environmental offenses that have been a growing concern for our nation.

“The Authority seeks to partner with the National Police Service (NPS) in enforcement of more aspects of environmental crimes especially those that do not require environmental inspection reports during the litigation process.

"We appreciate that if we could harness the strong NPS manpower comprising over 100,000 strong men and women across the country, the levels of compliance to environmental laws would also go up,” said NEMA Chairman, Emilio Mugo.

According to NEMA, the National Police will assist in reinforcing the following areas:

Banned Plastic bags Littering Open burning Construction at night wastewater Noise pollution Illegal discharge of waste water

NEMA's penalty on those found with plastic bags

The stern admonition from the National Environment Management Authority serves as a clear message directed towards traders who have chosen to disregard the prohibition on plastic bags.

Individuals discovered in possession of these banned plastics now face the potential consequences of a significant fine ranging from Sh2 million to Sh4 million.

Alternatively, they could also be liable to serve a prison sentence spanning one to two years, or potentially both penalties concurrently.

In a pivotal move, the Ministry of Environment took a resolute stand by officially prohibiting the utilization of plastic carrier bags, as articulated in a gazette notice dated February 27, 2017.

This proclamation marked a significant turning point in the nation's environmental policy.

Effectively enacted in August of the same year, the ban demonstrated the government's proactive approach in addressing the detrimental impact of plastic bags on our surroundings.