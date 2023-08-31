The sports category has moved to a new website.

6 offences that will land you in trouble as Police launch crackdown

Fabian Simiyu

Police launch crackdown on 6 offenses with serious consequences.

NEMA Kiambu inspectors and police raided a home suspected to be manufacturing banned plastic bags in Ngarariga.
In a significant stride towards a cleaner and more sustainable future, the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) and the National Police Service (NPS) have embarked on a collaborative mission.

This joint endeavour aims to squarely address six critical environmental offenses that have been a growing concern for our nation.

“The Authority seeks to partner with the National Police Service (NPS) in enforcement of more aspects of environmental crimes especially those that do not require environmental inspection reports during the litigation process.

A cleanup exercise in Mwingi Town
READ: Heated debate after 3 hawkers arrested over use of banned plastic bags

"We appreciate that if we could harness the strong NPS manpower comprising over 100,000 strong men and women across the country, the levels of compliance to environmental laws would also go up,” said NEMA Chairman, Emilio Mugo.

According to NEMA, the National Police will assist in reinforcing the following areas:

  1. Banned Plastic bags
  2. Littering
  3. Open burning
  4. Construction at night wastewater
  5. Noise pollution
  6. Illegal discharge of waste water
The stern admonition from the National Environment Management Authority serves as a clear message directed towards traders who have chosen to disregard the prohibition on plastic bags.

Individuals discovered in possession of these banned plastics now face the potential consequences of a significant fine ranging from Sh2 million to Sh4 million.

Alternatively, they could also be liable to serve a prison sentence spanning one to two years, or potentially both penalties concurrently.

In a pivotal move, the Ministry of Environment took a resolute stand by officially prohibiting the utilization of plastic carrier bags, as articulated in a gazette notice dated February 27, 2017.

Greenpeace
READ: Kenya Still at Risk Despite UN Plastics Nod: Greenpeace

This proclamation marked a significant turning point in the nation's environmental policy.

Effectively enacted in August of the same year, the ban demonstrated the government's proactive approach in addressing the detrimental impact of plastic bags on our surroundings.

Prior to this pivotal year, the prevalence of approximately 100 million plastic bags within Kenyan supermarkets annually had wrought havoc on the environment, leaving behind a trail of severe consequences.

