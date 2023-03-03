60-year-old man exhumes dead sister-in-law and leaves her at ex-wife's door

The suspect is alleged to have left the remains at the door of his ex-wife's house in a rental home at Kakaro trading centre in Suna East Sub-County.

Monica Adhiambo, the ex-wife, spoke to Ramogi FM on March 1 and revealed that she knew her ex-husband was planning to bring her sister's remains because he had visited her earlier.

Adhiambo claimed that her ex-husband threatened her after declining to reconcile with him.

Pulse Live Kenya

According to Adhiambo, her deceased sister was not married and was buried at her ex-husband's home after he agreed with his in-laws.

She said the man came and dropped a sack carrying the remains in front of her house.

The deceased’s mother, Susan Otieno, said she was willing to bury her daughter's remains in her own land.

Pulse Live Kenya

She said she was waiting for directions from the police.

The Kakaro North sub-location Assistant Chief, Joel Amwenya, confirmed that the matter is now under investigation.

Cases of exhuming bodies and dumping them in public spaces have been on the rise in Migori County, with many being related to family wrangles. This incident has raised concerns among the residents, who call on the authorities to take stern action against the suspects.

Pulse Live Kenya

