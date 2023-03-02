ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

DCI officers arrest ex-headteacher in Valentine's Day murder mystery probe

Denis Mwangi

A retired headteacher has been taken into police custody after being suspected of murdering his wife on Valentine's Day.

Police officers at a past crime scene
Police officers at a past crime scene

The sudden death of Rose Jerono Ng’asura, 53, left Chepkumia village, Nandi County in shock after she was fatally stabbed while sleeping on February 14.

Recommended articles

Homicide detectives and criminal investigation officers have been working around the clock for the past two weeks to piece together evidence to determine the culprit behind the death.

Zachariah Ng’asura, the husband of the deceased, and one of their daughters were present at the family home in Chepkumia ward when the tragic event occurred around midnight.

ADVERTISEMENT
A collage of a Zakaria Ng’asura and his wife Rose Cherono Ng’asura.
A collage of a Zakaria Ng’asura and his wife Rose Cherono Ng’asura. Pulse Live Kenya

The couple had been in a long-standing domestic conflict, according to the police preliminary report.

The post-mortem examination showed that Jerono was stabbed with a sharp object on the left side of her chest.

The post-mortem report showed it to be possibly a knife, and we are now pursuing more evidence,” Nandi DCIO Douglas Chikanda said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The father of six reportedly put his injured wife in his car and claimed that he was taking her to the nearest health centre for emergency medical treatment.

However, a relative told the police that Ng’asura passed by Kapkangani county health centre and stopped at Kapsasur market for nearly an hour while Jerono bled and writhed in pain.

The relative said the nearest hospital that was barely three kilometres from the home, but Ng'asura instead took his injured wife to a private facilty in Kapsabet town, a journey that took three hours.

File image of a police vehicle
File image of a police vehicle Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

DCI officers from Kapsabet have arrested the husband of the deceased and they are investigating him as a prime suspect. They want to know why he allegedly asked his wife to move out of their bedroom and sleep in the kitchen the night she was stabbed to death,” the DCI boss said.

Security officials have urged the public in Chepkumia village to come forward with any information that could assist detectives in determining the circumstances that led to the woman’s murder.

Nandi County Assembly Deputy Speaker Wilson Sang appealed to the residents to allow the DCI to conclude investigations into the killing instead of taking the law into their own hands.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

DCI officers arrest ex-headteacher in Valentine's Day murder mystery probe

DCI officers arrest ex-headteacher in Valentine's Day murder mystery probe

Chinese gov't breaks silence on controversy surrounding China Square store

Chinese gov't breaks silence on controversy surrounding China Square store

CS Kindiki reveals how bandit took over school & used classes as wives' bedrooms

CS Kindiki reveals how bandit took over school & used classes as wives' bedrooms

Danstan Omari clarifies Ex-CS Matiang'i's 2-week private visit to UK

Danstan Omari clarifies Ex-CS Matiang'i's 2-week private visit to UK

Why Raila & Ruto's reconciliation path is rocky

Why Raila & Ruto's reconciliation path is rocky

Cabinet issues fresh directive on junior secondary enrollment

Cabinet issues fresh directive on junior secondary enrollment

Questions linger after Matiang'i quietly jetted out of Kenya

Questions linger after Matiang'i quietly jetted out of Kenya

Saitoti's trusted ex-guard loses 28 cows in one day

Saitoti's trusted ex-guard loses 28 cows in one day

Cabinet approves plan to move global organisation's headquarters to Nairobi

Cabinet approves plan to move global organisation's headquarters to Nairobi

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A collage image of popular TikToker, Baba Mona who perished in a grisly road accident alongside his daughter and two sisters and the car they were travelling in on Friday, February 24

Popular TikToker, Baba Mona’s video with daughter before death in tragic accident

Cabinet adopts tablets as President William Ruto chairs first paper-less meeting

Cabinet approves plan to move global organisation's headquarters to Nairobi

File image of a police vehicle at a crime scene

How 2 Nairobians fell prey to online love scam

EX-CS Fred Matiang'i's lawyer Danstan Omari

Danstan Omari clarifies Ex-CS Matiang'i's 2-week private visit to UK