ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

What DCI gathered from street where NHIF staffer was shot

Amos Robi

Waithera was shot by a sniper on her way home from work on February 13 at around 5:00 p.m.

DCI officers in Kaunda Street
DCI officers in Kaunda Street

Detectives drawn from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Thursday evening cordoned off a section of Kaunda Street in Nairobi in a bid to establish where a National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) staffer was shot from.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The officers who included ballistic and forensic experts accessed the roof of one of the buildings and also took footage of CCTV cameras from nearby buildings as they try to resolve the murder which left shock among the deceased's family and the general public.

Detectives have since ruled out the possibility of Waithera having been a victim of an accidental shooting saying her death was a planned assassination.

Investigators ruled that Waithera was shot from one of the buildings in the busy street, with investigations now pursuing the motive behind her assassination.

READ: Puzzle of mysterious shooter behind NHIF staffer's death in Nairobi CBD

The Late Mary Lilian Waithera
The Late Mary Lilian Waithera Pulse Live Kenya

Meanwhile, ballistic experts are analyzing the bullet head recovered from her body.

Waithera’s employer NHIF where she worked for a decade and a half has urged members of the public against spreading false information concerning the death of their late employee.

Waithera’s family which is saddened by her demise said she was in her usual mood and didn't relay any fear for her life. On the day of her demise, the family said she left for work normally and did not show any signs that caused worry.

Paul Mbogo and late wife Mary Lilian Waithera
Paul Mbogo and late wife Mary Lilian Waithera Pulse Live Kenya

Waithera's husband, Paul Mbogo said his late wife was proactive and on good terms with everyone around her.

“We are very shocked because Mary didn't have any grudge against anyone, we have no apparent reason to say someone was after her," Mbogo said.

Waithera is expected to be laid to rest at her home in Embu County.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

What DCI gathered from street where NHIF staffer was shot

What DCI gathered from street where NHIF staffer was shot

Recapture of Jubilee by Uhuru allies gains momentum

Recapture of Jubilee by Uhuru allies gains momentum

5 Kenyan politicians who were kicked out of parliament over dress code

5 Kenyan politicians who were kicked out of parliament over dress code

Judge rules on legality of CAS positions

Judge rules on legality of CAS positions

Kenyan restaurant owners found dead in Finland

Kenyan restaurant owners found dead in Finland

Armed thugs break into CS Aisha Jumwa's home, steal items worth over Sh1 million

Armed thugs break into CS Aisha Jumwa's home, steal items worth over Sh1 million

Family of NHIF staffer shot in Nairobi CBD speaks

Family of NHIF staffer shot in Nairobi CBD speaks

Police at ex-CS Matiang'i's home in Karen

Police at ex-CS Matiang'i's home in Karen

CS Namwamba launches Sh600K competition

CS Namwamba launches Sh600K competition

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

NHIF offices

Puzzle of mysterious shooter behind NHIF staffer's death in Nairobi CBD

An undated image of George Magoha and his wife Barbara with their son Michael

Brother in-law reveals vetting Magoha underwent to marry Nigerian wife Barbara

Catherine and her daughter Mitchelle who operated a mobile restaurant owner

Kenyan restaurant owners found dead in Finland

President at an interdenominational Church service at the Nakuru Athletic Club Grounds, Nakuru County on Sunday, February 12, 2023

Ruto's 2 ultimatums to Kindiki after deadly ambush by armed bandits