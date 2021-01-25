The Ministry of Health has announced that 69 people have tested positive for the novel Coronavirus in the last 24 hours from a sample size of 2,814. The total positive cases in the country stand at 100,052.

Out of the new cases 56 are Kenyans while 17 are foreigners.

At the same time, the Health Ministry noted that 449 patients have recovered from the disease, 180 from the home-based care program while 269 are from various facilities across the country. The total recoveries stand at 83,418.

No deaths reported therefore our fatality remains 1,744.

506 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,469 are on Home Based Isolation and Care. 25 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 13 of whom are on ventilatory support and 11 on supplemental oxygen. 1 patient is under observation.

17 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 10 of them in the general wards. 7 patients are in the High Dependency Unit.