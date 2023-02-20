ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Intrigues behind the transfer of 74 DCI officers

Denis Mwangi

This is the 3rd DCI unit to be disbanded since the Kenya Kwanza government took over power

A collage of police boss Julius Muthama Kitili and Deputy President William Ruto
A collage of police boss Julius Muthama Kitili and Deputy President William Ruto

A Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) unit that was responsible for detecting and preventing tax evasion, revenue leakages, and economic crimes was disbanded.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

As a result, 74 DCI officers attached to the unit have been transferred to different departments.

The officers affected were attached to KRA offices in various locations across the country, including Isiolo, Mombasa, Nairobi, Kisumu, Eldoret, Nakuru, and Nyeri.

In a transfer letter signed by Julius Kitili, the Director of Personnel, 74 out of the 85 DCI detectives who were transferred to different carry offices in the country will now join their counterparts working in DCI offices.

KRA Head offices at Times Tower
KRA Head offices at Times Tower KRA Head offices at Times Tower Pulse Live Kenya

The transfer directive requires the affected officers to report to their new stations on or before February 27

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has previously accused the unit of creating a toxic environment and pushed for the recall of DCI detectives attached to government offices.

He claimed that the officers were being used by the previous regime to harass elected leaders and frustrate them in carrying out their mandate.

We have told DCI to go back to Kiambu Road and wait for crimes to be reported there. They have no business in government offices hovering all over and creating a toxic environment for service delivery,” Gachagua said during the induction workshop for governors in Mombasa.

READ:DCI uncovers Sh500 million Fuliza fraud, 8 suspects arrested

In addition, he accused the detectives of extorting money from governors and officials.

The transfer of the officers and disbandment of the unit is the third to be disbanded since President William Ruto took over the reins of power on November 23rd last year.

DCI director Mohamed Amin disbanded the anti-counterfeit unit, and the 37 officers attached to the unit were moved to various stations across the country.

Former acting Inspector General of Police, Nur Gaboor, disbanded the Special Service Unit on October 16, 2022, which was accused of being behind cases of increased extrajudicial killings in the country.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Biden pledges $500m in military aid during Kyiv visit

Biden pledges $500m in military aid during Kyiv visit

Why DPP dropped terror case against Laban-Cliff Onserio

Why DPP dropped terror case against Laban-Cliff Onserio

I know he's watching me - Sabina Chege pleads with Uhuru

I know he's watching me - Sabina Chege pleads with Uhuru

Former Azimio official dissects Raila's stand on Ruto's presidency

Former Azimio official dissects Raila's stand on Ruto's presidency

Pastor Ezekiel's generous donation of Sh6.6 million makes history

Pastor Ezekiel's generous donation of Sh6.6 million makes history

DP Gachagua faces backlash over rewarding 'shareholders' in gov't

DP Gachagua faces backlash over rewarding 'shareholders' in gov't

Reason Ruto was unimpressed by education reforms report

Reason Ruto was unimpressed by education reforms report

Salsya, Linet Toto share podium in Bomet after days of beefing publicly

Salsya, Linet Toto share podium in Bomet after days of beefing publicly

Intrigues behind the transfer of 74 DCI officers

Intrigues behind the transfer of 74 DCI officers

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

CCTV footage capturing moment when NHIF employee Lilian Waithera was shot surfaces

CCTV footage unearths new details in the shooting of NHIF staffer in Nairobi CBD

NHIF offices

Puzzle of mysterious shooter behind NHIF staffer's death in Nairobi CBD

A collage of Gideon Cheruyiot, a boda boda rider and Bomet Woman Rep Linet Toto during her engagment

Boda boda rider breaks silence on Linet Toto's engagement

Catherine and her daughter Mitchelle who operated a mobile restaurant owner

Kenyan restaurant owners found dead in Finland