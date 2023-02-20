Intrigues behind the transfer of 74 DCI officers

As a result, 74 DCI officers attached to the unit have been transferred to different departments.

The officers affected were attached to KRA offices in various locations across the country, including Isiolo, Mombasa, Nairobi, Kisumu, Eldoret, Nakuru, and Nyeri.

In a transfer letter signed by Julius Kitili, the Director of Personnel, 74 out of the 85 DCI detectives who were transferred to different carry offices in the country will now join their counterparts working in DCI offices.

KRA Head offices at Times Tower Pulse Live Kenya

The transfer directive requires the affected officers to report to their new stations on or before February 27

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has previously accused the unit of creating a toxic environment and pushed for the recall of DCI detectives attached to government offices.

He claimed that the officers were being used by the previous regime to harass elected leaders and frustrate them in carrying out their mandate.

“We have told DCI to go back to Kiambu Road and wait for crimes to be reported there. They have no business in government offices hovering all over and creating a toxic environment for service delivery,” Gachagua said during the induction workshop for governors in Mombasa.

In addition, he accused the detectives of extorting money from governors and officials.

The transfer of the officers and disbandment of the unit is the third to be disbanded since President William Ruto took over the reins of power on November 23rd last year.

DCI director Mohamed Amin disbanded the anti-counterfeit unit, and the 37 officers attached to the unit were moved to various stations across the country.