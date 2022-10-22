4 officers from the disbanded Special Service Unit of the DCI arrested

Their arrest on Saturday, October 22 comes barely hours officers attached to the infamous unit that has been linked to forced disappearances, kidnappings and extra-judicial killings were grilled by the Internal Affairs Unit.

Reports indicate that the quartet is believed to have been linked with kidnappings, abuse of office, and conspiracy to commit a felony.

They are in lawful police custody at an undisclosed location awaiting processing and arraignment in court on Monday.

They four are among ten officers that were summoned and grilled by the IAU on Friday, October 21 over the disappearance of two foreigners who were part of Ruto’s election team.

According to Dennis Itumbi the squad is linked to the disappearance of Zulfiqar Ahmad Khan and Mohamed Zaid Sami Kidwai who were part of Ruto’s digital campaign team.

Pulse Live Kenya

Itumbi claimed that the disbanded Special Service Unit of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations kidnapped, maimed and killed innocent people, including the two foreigners.

“Asante sana President Ruto for DISBANDING the DCI Elite unit. This was one unit that was literally used to Kidnap, assault, maim and Kill innocent people. They targeted those who supported the election of Ruto as President. Zaid (Sami Kidwai), was such one person,” Itumbi wrote.

The blogger who is a close ally of President William Ruto publicly admitted that the two Indian nationals were part of the Ruto campaign team, adding that he just got to learn of their final painful moments in the hands of the squad.

“Just the other day, I finally got to know their painful last moments in the hands of people whose only mission was to ensure Ruto does NOT become President even if it means killing people. In this case, they killed people whose only mistake was to be our friends. The evidence is disturbing and overwhelming,” Itumbi wrote.