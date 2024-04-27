The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

8 confirmed dead as floods sweep away truck attempting to cross flooded river

Charles Ouma

8 bodies have been retrieved from Muswii River after a truck plunged into the flooded river.

A lorry stuck inside Muswii River in Makueni County
A lorry stuck inside Muswii River in Makueni County

Confirming the incident, Makueni Deputy Governor Lucy Mulili noted that about ten people are still missing with the search ongoing.

Recommended articles

Mulili noted that search efforts are being conducted by the Makueni County Department of Disaster Management and Kenya Red Cross. She urged communities living along the river to report should they spot any body floating in the river.

Seven people were rescued alive and rushed to hospital.

According to eyewitnesses, the deceased were part of a group that jumped onto the truck that was ferrying building materials, hoping to cross the swollen river.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the ill-fated mission, the truck was driven across what appeared to be a shallow stretch overflowing with flood waters.

Several people who had been stranded on one end of the river owing to the flooding jumped onto the truck.

Kenyans affected by floods in Nairobi
Kenyans affected by floods in Nairobi Kenyans affected by floods in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

Things went south really fast with the truck appearing to slide into the deep end and overturning, rendering its occupants helpless.

READ: Kenya Met Department warns that coming rains in Nairobi will be more intense

ADVERTISEMENT

Several are carried away by the raging flood waters as a crowd can be seen watching helplessly with others running along the river in an attempt to rescue those being swept away by the water.

The heavy rains reported across the country have left a trail of destruction in its wake with many lives lost and property swept away.

According to Kenya Met, heavy rainfall of more than 40mm in 24 hours is expected to impact areas surrounding the Lake Victoria Basin, the Rift Valley, Highlands West and East of the Rift Valley, including Nairobi.

Kenya Red Cross team helps Kenyans in flood prone areas in Kisumu
Kenya Red Cross team helps Kenyans in flood prone areas in Kisumu Kenya Red Cross team helps Kenyans in flood prone areas in Kisumu Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

The Kenya Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rainfall advisory for several parts of the country, including Nairobi, highlighting the risk of more intense flooding from the 25th to the 28th of April, 2024.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

File image of President William Ruto with Chief of Defence, General Francis Ogolla

Raila & Ruto address Bomas fiasco at late CDF Ogolla's memorial as son gives 1 plea

President William Ruto accompanied by his deputy Rigathi Gachagua, First Lady Racheal Ruto, First Daughter Charlene Ruto and other dignitaries at the funeral of the late Chief of Defence Forces, General Francis Ogolla in Siaya on April 21, 2024

No room for assassinations under my rule – Ruto’s bold response to Oburu Odinga

Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu

Karen Nyamu's witty response amid calls on Murkomen to take action on her

A collage image of President William Ruto & a Toyota CHR Hybrid

Ruto buys sporty crossover SUV after snubbing Mercedes Benz G Wagon & Lexus lx570