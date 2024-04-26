Kenya Met Department warns that coming rains in Nairobi will be more intense

The Kenya Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rainfall advisory for several parts of the country, including Nairobi, highlighting the risk of more intense flooding from the 25th to the 28th of April, 2024.

This advisory update shows the need for vigilance among residents in light of the recent devastating floods that have already claimed lives and displaced thousands.

The notice, warns of heavy rainfall of more than 40mm in 24 hours, expected to impact areas surrounding the Lake Victoria Basin, the Rift Valley, Highlands West and East of the Rift Valley, including Nairobi.

Kenyans affected by floods in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

The rains are anticipated to intensify to more than 50mm in the said areas.

Counties such as Nyandarua, Laikipia, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang’a, Kiambu, Embu, Tharaka-Nithi, Nairobi, Machakos, Kitui, Makueni, Kajiado, and Taita-Taveta, among others, are cited as areas of concern.

Residents in these and neighboring regions are being advised to remain alert for potential flash floods and poor visibility.

The instructions particularly caution against driving through, walking in moving water, or sheltering under trees during the heavy rains.

Kenya Met warns of heavy rains Pulse Live Kenya

People living downstream from rivers and seasonal rivers are urged to exercise caution as water levels may rise suddenly.

The advisory also warns of strong winds that may uproot trees and blow off roofs.

The notice comes on the heels of reports from the Kenya Red Cross Society and other agencies about the impact of the current rainy season.

With the ongoing response to the immediate needs of those affected by earlier floods, the government and disaster response organizations will likely need to bolster their readiness in the face of these predictions.

Residents in the highlighted areas are advised to keep abreast of updates from the Kenya Meteorological Department and to adhere to the guidelines provided to prevent loss of life and property.

In response to the recent flooding in Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua announced the establishment of a multi-agency emergency response center.

Pulse Live Kenya

The initiative is focused on coordinating interventions to save lives and property as flooding has claimed at least 60 lives.

The center will operate from Nyayo House starting from 4:00 p.m. The government is providing support to those displaced with alternative settlements, and the National Youth Service is offering shelter to the most vulnerable.

