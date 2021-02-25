The Ministry of Health has announced 277 new cases of the novel coronavirus disease, bringing total infections in the country to 105,057.

The new cases are from 4,599 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

119 patients have recovered from the disease, 79 are from the Home Based Isolation care while 40 are from various health facilities.

The total recoveries now are 86,497.

8 more patients have succumbed to the disease bringing total deaths to 1,847.

A total of 336 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,397 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care. 61 patients are in the ICU, 25 of whom are on ventilatory support and 27 on supplemental oxygen. 9 patients are under observation.

Another 12 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen and are all in the general wards.

No patient is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).