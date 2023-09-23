The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

How Sh160M disappeared from NIS staff sacco

Denis Mwangi

9 arrested after disappearance of Sh160M from NIS staff sacco

NIS headquarters in Nairobi
NIS headquarters in Nairobi

Detectives have arrested 9 employees of a savings and credit society in relation to the disappearance of approximately Sh160 million.

Recommended articles

The employees of Njiwa Sacco, belonging to staff of the National Intelligence Service (NIS) were rounded up following comprehensive joint investigations, conducted by detectives and officials from the spy agency.

The 9 suspects include senior sacco officials Amos Kipchumba who was the internal auditor, the loans manager Violet Wali, the accountant Caren Langat and system analysts Hamisi Zaunga and Miriam Nthenya.

File image of the entrance of DCI headquarters in Nairobi
File image of the entrance of DCI headquarters in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Others are a teller identified as Nicodemus Osiemo, Eric Rono from Sure-step Systems, Moses Ntoinya an NIS officer who is suspected of colluding with the sacco staff to siphon the funds and Tony Wabomba a former employee of the sacco.

READ: How to join NIS with a certificate, diploma or degree

The 9 who have since been dismissed from the sacco face nine counts of conspiracy to commit a felony, stealing by servant, false accounting by servant, negligence, computer fraud, forgery, uttering a false document, access with intent to commit an offence among other charges.

They will be arraigned in court on Monday, September 25, 2023 to answer to their accusations.

Milimani Law Courts
Milimani Law Courts Milimani Law Courts Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, detectives are on the trail of three other suspects who have since gone into hiding.

The agencies involved in the investigation of this high level fraud shall continue to investigate and expose corrupt individuals and networks, while taking concrete steps to ensure transparency and accountability in the management of public entities.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Waititu's Sh2B assets & bank accounts frozen as EACC scores another victory

Waititu's Sh2B assets & bank accounts frozen as EACC scores another victory

Senator Cherargei’s radical proposal to extend presidential term limit to 7 years

Senator Cherargei’s radical proposal to extend presidential term limit to 7 years

Ruto's chief of staff sides with PS against CS Alice Wahome

Ruto's chief of staff sides with PS against CS Alice Wahome

Jalang'o reveals the millions that Raila splashed on him

Jalang'o reveals the millions that Raila splashed on him

CS Murkomen catches NTSA staff unawares during impromptu visits [Video]

CS Murkomen catches NTSA staff unawares during impromptu visits [Video]

How Sh160M disappeared from NIS staff sacco

How Sh160M disappeared from NIS staff sacco

TSC fires 73 teachers amid disciplinary issues

TSC fires 73 teachers amid disciplinary issues

Irvo Otieno's family gets Sh1.2 billion settlement after his death

Irvo Otieno's family gets Sh1.2 billion settlement after his death

Nairobi County Gov't announces temporary closure of Railway Matatu Terminus

Nairobi County Gov't announces temporary closure of Railway Matatu Terminus

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Evans Okeyo joins JSC as Director of Complaints and Investigations

Meet FBI-trained investigator hired to tame rogue judges & Judiciary staff

Radio Maisha presenter Mwende Macharia

Why Radio Maisha is currently off-air in Nairobi

File image of a crime scene

Mystery woman surfaces in the death of Nairobi Hospital Finance boss Eric Maigo

Tumaini Primary School headteacher Millicent Kefa

Tumaini Primary School apologises for viral video alleging student hunger