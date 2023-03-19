Ababu Namwamba’s emotional parting shot to ex-wife in glowing tribute

An emotional Namwamba mourned the mother of his three children stating that she will forever be a beautiful soul with an incredibly charming smile.

He recounted that his ex-wife lit up so many lives with her smile, impacting lives during her life time.

"Forever a beautiful soul, a special being, a physical angel, smiling on us from heaven with that incredibly charming smile you lit our lives with," Namwamba eulogized.

ADVERTISEMENT

President William Ruto was represented at the event by Health CS, Susan Nakhumicha who passed the president’s condolences to the family.

"I urged the Catholic faithful to continue praying for CS Ababu's family and I reminded them to shun despicable behaviour, being championed by some Western elements, that threaten the Christian family unity and instead choose to continue serving the Lord God," the CS wrote on social media.

Mwaro was interred at a private ceremony that was attended by close friends and relatives at the CS’s Budalangi home.

Pulse Live Kenya

Eulogy read by friend of the deceased remembered Mwaro as a virtuous woman who cherished honesty and faithfulness.

ADVERTISEMENT

Family also eulogized her as a people-centered and solution-oriented person who had a profound impact in the lives of many.

The CS married the deceased in 2015 but parted ways three years later with their union blessed with three children.