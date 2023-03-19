ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ababu Namwamba’s emotional parting shot to ex-wife in glowing tribute

Charles Ouma

Ababu Namwamba's ex-wife Priscah Mwaro was found dead day after her birthday

A collage image of Ababu Namwamba and his ex-wife, the late Priscah Mwaro
A collage image of Ababu Namwamba and his ex-wife, the late Priscah Mwaro

Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba on Saturday, March 18 paid glowing tribute to his deceased ex-wife Priscah Mwaro.

Recommended articles

An emotional Namwamba mourned the mother of his three children stating that she will forever be a beautiful soul with an incredibly charming smile.

He recounted that his ex-wife lit up so many lives with her smile, impacting lives during her life time.

"Forever a beautiful soul, a special being, a physical angel, smiling on us from heaven with that incredibly charming smile you lit our lives with," Namwamba eulogized.

ADVERTISEMENT

President William Ruto was represented at the event by Health CS, Susan Nakhumicha who passed the president’s condolences to the family.

"I urged the Catholic faithful to continue praying for CS Ababu's family and I reminded them to shun despicable behaviour, being championed by some Western elements, that threaten the Christian family unity and instead choose to continue serving the Lord God," the CS wrote on social media.

Mwaro was interred at a private ceremony that was attended by close friends and relatives at the CS’s Budalangi home.

Sports CS Ababu Namwamba and his family at Consolata Shrine during the requiem mass of Prisca Mwaro
Sports CS Ababu Namwamba and his family at Consolata Shrine during the requiem mass of Prisca Mwaro Pulse Live Kenya

Eulogy read by friend of the deceased remembered Mwaro as a virtuous woman who cherished honesty and faithfulness.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Emotions run high as CS Ababu Namwamba mourns ex-wife

Family also eulogized her as a people-centered and solution-oriented person who had a profound impact in the lives of many.

The CS married the deceased in 2015 but parted ways three years later with their union blessed with three children.

Mwaro was found dead in her house on March 08, a day after celebrating her birthday.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Nilichukua nikaweka box - Gachagua hilariously recounts meeting wife at Alliance

Nilichukua nikaweka box - Gachagua hilariously recounts meeting wife at Alliance

Ababu Namwamba’s emotional parting shot to ex-wife in glowing tribute

Ababu Namwamba’s emotional parting shot to ex-wife in glowing tribute

Raila tells supporters where to meet, way forward as police declare protests illegal

Raila tells supporters where to meet, way forward as police declare protests illegal

Police declare Azimio protests planned for Monday illegal, explain reasons

Police declare Azimio protests planned for Monday illegal, explain reasons

He has never been part of us - Raila clarifies Uhuru’s role in Monday protests

He has never been part of us - Raila clarifies Uhuru’s role in Monday protests

Raila changes tune on planned mass protest march to State House

Raila changes tune on planned mass protest march to State House

Cleophas Malala reveals details of anti-Odinga protests to Karen

Cleophas Malala reveals details of anti-Odinga protests to Karen

Police raid Nairobi hotel, arrest university student leaders linked to Azimio

Police raid Nairobi hotel, arrest university student leaders linked to Azimio

Photos of DP Gachagua visiting Mount Kenya to thank God for rains sparks debate

Photos of DP Gachagua visiting Mount Kenya to thank God for rains sparks debate

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

23-year-old Blair Muthomi who was found dead in Kasarani

Another 23-year-old found dead in area where Jeff Mwathi died

A collage of Cate Waruguru, Evans Kidero and Millicent Omanga

Ruto unveils CAS nominees [Full list]

Dj Fatxo and Lawyer Cliff Ombeta

Cliff Ombeta puts DJ Fatxo on notice after viral interview

Dj Fatxo (left) and Jeff Mwathi

DJ Fatxo to be summoned over Jeff Mwathi’s death as DCI rule out suicide