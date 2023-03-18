ADVERTISEMENT
Emotions run high as CS Ababu Namwamba mourns ex-wife

Charles Ouma

The couple tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in 2015 and was blessed with three children before separating in 2018

Sports CS Ababu Namwamba and his family at Consolata Shrine during the requiem mass of Prisca Mwaro
Sports CS Ababu Namwamba on Friday his ex-wife, Priscah Mwaro’s requiem mass ahead of her burial at the CS’s Budalangi home.

The mass which was held at Consolata Shrine at Westlands, Nairobi saw those who knew the deceased eulogize her with the CS paying glowing tribute to the mother of his three children.

Eulogy read by friend of the deceased remembered Mwaro as a virtuous woman who cherished honesty and faithfulness.

Family also eulogized her as a people-centered and solution-oriented person who had a profound impact in the lives of many.

Sports Principal Secretary, Jonathan Mueke who was among those in attendance prayed for God’s strength and urged the public to keep the grieving CS in their prayers.

"Priscah had a profound impact in the lives of many. She carved her name on many hearts and her powerful legacy is evident from the kind words shared about her.

"We lift Waziri Ababu Namwamba and their wonderful children in prayer. May God lighten the sorrow and continue to be a source of comfort and strength.” Mueke stated.

Sports CS Ababu Namwamba and his family at Consolata Shrine during the requiem mass of Prisca Mwaro
"Ababu Namwamba, you remain in my thoughts as you travel to Budalangi to escort Priscah to her final resting place," he added.

The CS married the deceased in 2015 but parted ways three years later with their union blessed with three children.

Mwaro was found dead in her house on March 08, a day after celebrating her birthday.

Sports CS Ababu Namwamba and his family at Consolata Shrine during the requiem mass of Prisca Mwaro
Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

Emotions run high as CS Ababu Namwamba mourns ex-wife

