Activist Edwin Kiama has finally been released on Sh500,000 cash bail, after denying cybercrime charges levelled against him.

The activist was accused of producing public notice posters using President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto's images, which were used to incite international lenders against Kenya and the President.

In the release order, Kiama has been barred from using his social media accounts and ordered to report to the investigating every day.

Edwin Kiama's release comes after he was remanded for one day after the prosecution asked to have him detained for 14 days, as they concluded investigations into the matter.

The application was challenged by Kiama's lawyer Martha Karua, a move that saw Nairobi Senior Principal Magistrate Jane Kamau have the activist detained for one more day, on Wednesday.

Edwin Kiama was released on Thursday.