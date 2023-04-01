The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Aden Duale: Uhuru’s family made this plea which nobody can guarantee

Charles Ouma

Nobody can guarantee them that-Aden Duale

Defence CS Aden Duale
Defence CS Aden Duale

Defence Cabinet Secretary,en Duale now claims that retired President Uhuru Kenyatta’s family has reached out with a plea days after the expansive Northalnds farm was invaded.

Recommended articles

According to the CS, the Kenyatta family reached out through emissaries to be left alone, only that such a request cannot be guaranteed.

The CS noted that with ordinary Kenyans facing insecurity, poverty and corruption, all Kenyans deserve the same assurance that the Kenyatta family is seeking.

“Why is the Kenyatta family involved in causing this instability? They are the richest family not in Kenya, in Africa. They have sent emissaries that the former president Kenyatta and his family shall be left alone,” Duale said in an interview with Spice FM.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Nobody can guarantee them that. That guarantee given to them should also be given to ordinary citizens like you and me,” he added.

Kenyatta family's Northlands farm invaded by unknown people
Kenyatta family's Northlands farm invaded by unknown people Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Kenyatta family's Northlands farm invaded by unknown people [Videos]

Duale alleged that the Kenyatta family is the engine behind the opposition protests.

According to the CS, the objective of the protests is to have the former administration find its way back into government through handshake and cover up their crimes in the final term of the Jubilee administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That’s why the president is very consistent the whole shenanigans, what is going on, is to have handshake bring Raila Odinga into government so that he can hold brief and do bidding for the Kenyatta family on the crimes that has been committed against the people of Kenya during their last five or four years of their administration,” he said.

Duale’s remarks came in the wake of a daring invasion in which a multitude of Kenyans stormed Northlands from the Eastern Bypass side near Kamakis on Monday, March 27.

Some of the people could be seen breaching the fence and carrying livestock.

A fire believed to have been started by the invaders also consumed a section of the expansive farm with property estimated to be worth millions going up in flames.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Pwani University closed, exams postponed [Details]

Pwani University closed, exams postponed [Details]

MCA stabbed to death in ugly clash with MP in Kakamega

MCA stabbed to death in ugly clash with MP in Kakamega

Pwani Uni crash: Murkomen contradicts Vice Chancellor's statement on deadly crash

Pwani Uni crash: Murkomen contradicts Vice Chancellor's statement on deadly crash

We will send UPDF to protect Uhuru - Museveni’s son Muhoozi threatens

We will send UPDF to protect Uhuru - Museveni’s son Muhoozi threatens

Notorious criminal Humphrey Shilisia handed 310-year jail sentence

Notorious criminal Humphrey Shilisia handed 310-year jail sentence

Aden Duale: Uhuru’s family made this plea which nobody can guarantee

Aden Duale: Uhuru’s family made this plea which nobody can guarantee

How students in Pwani Uni bus made peace with destiny before crash

How students in Pwani Uni bus made peace with destiny before crash

NTV's Ben Kitili digs into Moha Jicho pevu in 'gloves off' criticism

NTV's Ben Kitili digs into Moha Jicho pevu in 'gloves off' criticism

CS Machogu issues statement on Pwani University accident

CS Machogu issues statement on Pwani University accident

Pulse Sports

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

How well do you know your favourite La Liga club?

How well do you know your favourite La Liga club?

Messi gives in to Alphonso Davies' demand after 3 years

Messi gives in to Alphonso Davies' demand after 3 years

Why Greenwood could have played his last match for United

Why Greenwood could have played his last match for United

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A collage of people breaching the Northlands Farm linked to the Kenyatta family on March 27, 2023

Farm manager speaks after invasion of Kenyatta family land

Citizen TV's Waihiga Mwaura and National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wa

This could be my last show on Citizen TV - Kimani Ichung'wa clashes with Waihiga Mwaura

Kenyans gather along Eastern Bypass which borders Kenyatta family farm, Northlands

Kenyatta family's Northlands farm invaded by unknown people [Videos]

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua arrives at his Harambee House Annex office on March 27, 2023

Gachagua's message after arriving in Nairobi CBD at 5am [Photos]