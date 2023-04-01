Aden Duale: Uhuru’s family made this plea which nobody can guarantee

According to the CS, the Kenyatta family reached out through emissaries to be left alone, only that such a request cannot be guaranteed.

The CS noted that with ordinary Kenyans facing insecurity, poverty and corruption, all Kenyans deserve the same assurance that the Kenyatta family is seeking.

“Why is the Kenyatta family involved in causing this instability? They are the richest family not in Kenya, in Africa. They have sent emissaries that the former president Kenyatta and his family shall be left alone,” Duale said in an interview with Spice FM.

“Nobody can guarantee them that. That guarantee given to them should also be given to ordinary citizens like you and me,” he added.

Duale alleged that the Kenyatta family is the engine behind the opposition protests.

According to the CS, the objective of the protests is to have the former administration find its way back into government through handshake and cover up their crimes in the final term of the Jubilee administration.

“That’s why the president is very consistent the whole shenanigans, what is going on, is to have handshake bring Raila Odinga into government so that he can hold brief and do bidding for the Kenyatta family on the crimes that has been committed against the people of Kenya during their last five or four years of their administration,” he said.

Duale’s remarks came in the wake of a daring invasion in which a multitude of Kenyans stormed Northlands from the Eastern Bypass side near Kamakis on Monday, March 27.

Some of the people could be seen breaching the fence and carrying livestock.