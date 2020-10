Police have confirmed an Al Shabaab attack which took place in Mandera County on Tuesday.

Northeastern Regional Commander Rono Bunei told reporters that the attack took place at Daba city, 5 kilometers from Elwak Town.

He further disclosed that at least four passengers had been seriously injured in the attack.

The Nairobi-bound bus was sprayed with bullets by an unknown number of gunmen.

Also Read: Class 8 & form 4 candidates to resume school next week in marathon for KCSE/KCPE