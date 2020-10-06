Education CS George Magoha on Tuesday directed the resumption of the school calendar for the pupils in Grade 4, Grade 8, and in Form 4 - effective Monday 12th October 2020.

Magoha further announced that the national KCPE and KCSE exams will start on March 22 and March 25 2021 respectively.

KCPE exams will run for three days until March 24, 2021 while KCSE exams will start on March 25, 2021 and end on April 16, 2021.

The students will be on a marathon to recover the time lost in 2020 after schools were closed in March following the breakout of Covid19 in the country.

Under the new education curriculum, grade 4 pupils will be undertaking exams to graduate to upper primary while the Grade 8 will be seeking entry to lower secondary.