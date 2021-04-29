Alfred Mutua explains why City of Machakos project never materialized

Speaking on Thursday morning, Mutua said the project that had attracted investors who were ready to invest up to Sh2.1 Trillion failed because of the bureaucracy of the National Land commission (NLC) and then Senator Johnston Muthama.

The governor said NLC and Muthama moved to court, where an injunction was given for six years, leading to the collapse of a project that would have seen the country have modern hospitals and more than half a million jobs created in Kenya.

“In 2013, we had investors coming in with Sh2.1 Trillion to start a new city, hospitals and provide over half a million jobs. The National Land Commission with its bureaucracy and then Senator of Machakos Muthama went to court and there was an injunction for 6 years, so we couldn’t move to allocate land and get the investors coming here,” stated Governor Mutua.

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua Pulse Live Kenya

He noted that because of the injunction, the investors could not wait and they moved to other countries, including Rwanda and South Africa.

“Those investors got tired of waiting, they went to Rwanda, South Arica and elsewhere. What is happening today, we are suffering as a country because we’d have had superb hospitals and things put up but Judiciary was very slow,” Alfred Mutua added.