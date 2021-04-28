All flight from India to Kenya have been suspended for the next 14 days.
All flights from India to Kenya suspended
Just In
Pulse Live Kenya
Recommended articles
This follows a reported rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in the Southern Asia country.
According to Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe, any passengers arriving in Kenya will have to quarantine for two weeks upon arrival.
The CS called on Kenyans seeking treatment in India to seek other alternatives, because of the Covid-19 situation in India.
Kagwe issued a 72 hours timeline to Kenyans travelling back from India to do so.
The CS spoke Taita Taveta County, where he said that cargo flights would be exempted from the directive.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke