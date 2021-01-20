Outgoing US Ambassador to Kenya Kyle McCarter has said that it has been an honor for him to serve his country and the people of Kenya over the past few years.

Taking to Twitter, McCarter said it is time to move on, but he will surely be back even as he resigns effective January 20, 2021.

“It has been my honor & pleasure to serve my country & the Kenyan people as balozi. Time to move on. Sisemi kwaheri lakini tutaonana,” he said.

Adding that; “As you all know Kenya has always been a part of my life. My family has worked for the health and education of the children of Tharaka Nithi for decades. Serving as United States ambassador of Kenya has been the greatest honour of my life. I’m sad to announce that this privilege will end on January 20th when I resign my post.”

Amb. McCarter said he is proud of what the Kenya-USA partnership has achieved through the #USAMarafiki initiative, adding that the United States is committed to walking with Kenya down this pathway to self-reliance by going from aid to trade.

The outgoing ambassador said the experience will uplift all Kenyans through education and skills training into a prosperous economy with good jobs, strong businesses, and health, benefiting all.

