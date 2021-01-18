Anne Kananu Mwenda has taken over as the acting Nairobi Governor from Speaker Benson Mutura as she awaits her swearing in.

Mwenda’s take over as the new Nairobi county Boss comes three days after being sworn in as Nairobi Deputy Governor.

Speaking to the press, Mwenda said a committee is currently working on the process for her to be sworn in as Governor for Nairobi County.

On Friday last week, Ms. Kananu was sworn in shortly after her nomination was approved by the Nairobi County Assembly.

During the swearing in, she promised to work with the Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) for the people of Nairobi.

"I affirm my commitment to serve the people of Nairobi with utmost dedication, focus, discipline and integrity. I equal affirm and commit in the same vein to work and cooperate with the Director General of the Nairobi Metropolitan Service, Major General Badi with his team, to ensure the transferred functions are further strengthened and supported to meet the aspirations of the people of Nairobi," said Kananu shortly after being sworn in.

Anne Kananu was nominated in February last year by former Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko was recently impeached.