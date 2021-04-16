Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru is an elated woman as she turns 50.
Anne Waiguru shares 5 key life lessons as she turns 50
Happy Birthday Anne Waiguru
Pulse Live Kenya
The county boss, who is one of the three pioneer Female Governors of Kenya took to social media to share photos of her family, as she celebrates her 50th birthday.
She also highlighted some of key lessons she has learnt over the years, among them having God as an Anchor, having a support system, loving and trying out new things, and what impact one leaves for the people that come after them.
Ms Waiguru also had a special message for women and young girls, where she called on them to have lesser excuses and use the opportunities, they have which are more than those for generations before them, and they should make it count.
Here’s her message;
“As I celebrate my 50th birthday today I thought I’d share 5 lessons I’ve learnt in life;
- Have an Anchor! Mine is God. Life will throw you twists and turns and in those moments of turbulence the anchor holds!
- Build a strong support system! Family and friends who stay true and remind you of what life is truly about are invaluable. They will keep you grounded.
- Live laugh & love! Try new things often. Some of my most enjoyable moments have been driving across this country stopping at Nyama joints, chats with ordinary Kenyans all this in great company! My husband & I have driven to 37 counties We hope to cover the remaining 10 soonest
- Think generational impact. Make your foot print extremely clear where you are for two reasons; One for legacy and two, so that those who come after you never have to guess where to step.
- A special one for the women and young girls out there; we have lesser excuses and greater opportunities than those before us to make our voices heard! Let’s make them and future generations proud!”
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke