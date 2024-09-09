Another fire burns down boys high school in Meru

The incident occurred while students were having supper, but fortunately, no casualties or injuries have been reported.

The inferno engulfed the Jamhuri Dormitory, which housed approximately 150 students, completely consuming the structure and its contents.

Eyewitnesses reported a fierce blaze as firefighters and local well-wishers worked to extinguish the flames, with police on-site assisting with the emergency response.

ADVERTISEMENT

Njia Boys High School fire Pulse Live Kenya

This incident marks a troubling trend, as it follows a series of school fires in Kenya, including a recent tragedy at Hillside Endarasha Academy where 21 students lost their lives.

The Education Ministry has been under scrutiny regarding safety measures in schools, especially given the alarming frequency of such incidents during the third term of the academic calendar.

Local authorities are yet to determine the cause of the fire at Njia Boys, and investigations are ongoing.

This incident raises further concerns about the safety and welfare of students in Kenyan schools, prompting calls for stricter enforcement of safety regulations.

ADVERTISEMENT

A report by the Office of the Auditor General has unveiled alarming deficiencies in school safety across Kenya.

The report highlights a disturbing trend of inadequate fire safety measures and violations of safety protocols in schools, raising urgent questions about the safety of students nationwide.

The auditor general's report, which surveyed 42 schools across five counties, paints a grim picture of widespread non-compliance with established safety regulations.

Key findings reveal that many schools are dangerously ill-equipped to handle fire emergencies, with a shocking number of institutions failing to adhere to even the most basic safety requirements.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the most critical issues identified is the absence of essential fire safety equipment.

The report found that many schools lack sufficient fire extinguishers, fire alarms, and fire blankets.

Furthermore, none of the surveyed schools had evacuation maps posted at every entrance, a crucial component of emergency preparedness.