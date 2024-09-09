The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Another fire burns down boys high school in Meru

Denis Mwangi

A dormitory in Njia Boys High School in Meru was burned down on Sunday evening

Njia Boys High School fire
Njia Boys High School fire

A fire broke out at Njia Boys High School in Meru County on Sunday, September 8, 2024, destroying a dormitory and leaving an unknown amount of property damaged.

Recommended articles

The incident occurred while students were having supper, but fortunately, no casualties or injuries have been reported.

The inferno engulfed the Jamhuri Dormitory, which housed approximately 150 students, completely consuming the structure and its contents.

Eyewitnesses reported a fierce blaze as firefighters and local well-wishers worked to extinguish the flames, with police on-site assisting with the emergency response.

ADVERTISEMENT
Njia Boys High School fire
Njia Boys High School fire Njia Boys High School fire Pulse Live Kenya

This incident marks a troubling trend, as it follows a series of school fires in Kenya, including a recent tragedy at Hillside Endarasha Academy where 21 students lost their lives.

The Education Ministry has been under scrutiny regarding safety measures in schools, especially given the alarming frequency of such incidents during the third term of the academic calendar.

Local authorities are yet to determine the cause of the fire at Njia Boys, and investigations are ongoing.

This incident raises further concerns about the safety and welfare of students in Kenyan schools, prompting calls for stricter enforcement of safety regulations.

ADVERTISEMENT

A report by the Office of the Auditor General has unveiled alarming deficiencies in school safety across Kenya.

The report highlights a disturbing trend of inadequate fire safety measures and violations of safety protocols in schools, raising urgent questions about the safety of students nationwide.

The auditor general's report, which surveyed 42 schools across five counties, paints a grim picture of widespread non-compliance with established safety regulations.

Key findings reveal that many schools are dangerously ill-equipped to handle fire emergencies, with a shocking number of institutions failing to adhere to even the most basic safety requirements.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the most critical issues identified is the absence of essential fire safety equipment.

The report found that many schools lack sufficient fire extinguishers, fire alarms, and fire blankets.

Furthermore, none of the surveyed schools had evacuation maps posted at every entrance, a crucial component of emergency preparedness.

The audit also uncovered significant structural violations. Many schools were found to be in contravention of safety standards regarding building design.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Fires erupt at Ortum Boys & Bukhalalire Secondary Schools

Fires erupt at Ortum Boys & Bukhalalire Secondary Schools

Ministry of Education safety guidelines schools must follow & parents should check

Ministry of Education safety guidelines schools must follow & parents should check

Why Data Commissioner has called for registration of regulators, associations

Why Data Commissioner has called for registration of regulators, associations

Wavinya Ndeti gives update on family status in the U.K. amid detention reports

Wavinya Ndeti gives update on family status in the U.K. amid detention reports

Another fire burns down boys high school in Meru

Another fire burns down boys high school in Meru

Several rushed to hospital as bus full of passengers overturns along Thika Road

Several rushed to hospital as bus full of passengers overturns along Thika Road

Babu Owino: Demos over university funding model should go on as planned

Babu Owino: Demos over university funding model should go on as planned

Education CS reveals next steps as university students plan funding model demos

Education CS reveals next steps as university students plan funding model demos

Trump vs Harris debate: What to expect, ground rules, allocation of time & questions

Trump vs Harris debate: What to expect, ground rules, allocation of time & questions

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nithi Bridge

Why Nithi Bridge is one of Kenya's deadliest road sections [Video]

Gulfstream G550 jet attached to the Federal Bureau of Investigations

FBI jet transports wanted murder suspect from Nairobi to the U.S.

Morara Kebaso

Morara Kebaso seeks support to boost his activism with public address system

President William Ruto

Ruto asks tough questions on Hillside Endarasha Academy fire