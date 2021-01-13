An SGA Security Group pickup was on Wednesday involved in an accident at the Likoni Crossing channel, hours after a trailer plunged into the Indian ocean.

Reports reaching Pulse Live indicate that the security vehicle, a pickup overturned at the Likoni crossing channel, on the mainland.

The driver of the pickup is said to have sustained injuries and has been rushed to the hospital.

Another vehicle involved in accident at Likoni Crossing Channel

On Wednesday morning, a trailer plunged into the Indian Ocean from the spot.

According to Kenya Ferry Service, the driver lost control after hitting the ferry's prow, as he steered the trailer into the ferry.

"At 4:15 am a loaded truck Reg. T648 while boarding mv Kilindini from mainland side lost control after hitting the ferry's prow causing the truck plunge into the sea. The truck had one occupant who escaped unhurt. The salvage operation is underway. This is to notify our customers that ferries are landing on one side of the ferry," said the Ferry Service.