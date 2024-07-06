The sports category has moved to a new website.

Moses Kuria's speech at funeral cut short by anti-Ruto chants

Charles Ouma

Moses Kuria's speech was cut short by chants of "Ruto must go!"

CS Moses Kuria speaking during the funeral service of Jimmy Wanjigi's father
CS Moses Kuria speaking during the funeral service of Jimmy Wanjigi's father

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria was forced to abandon his speech and leave in a hurry after encountering a hostile crowd that chanted anti-Ruto slogans at a funeral.

Kuria was among dignitaries who attended the funeral of politician Maina Wanjigi in Nyeri county when he encountered a disgruntled at the somber event with a section of the crowd broke into chants of “Ruto must go!”

Kuria eulogized the deceased as a patriot who played an integral role in setting up institutions shortly after independence.

Trouble started when the CS veered off and started explaining some of the development projects that the public has been demanding for.

Kuria paused briefly for the chaos to subside but the chants only grew louder with many more joining.

Perhaps out of respect for the deceased and the grieving family, the CS eventually cut his speech short and leave in a hurry.

Speaking at the same event, Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga slammed churches for allegedly being captured by the government.

Religious leaders are summoned like servants by Ruto Raila” Odinga noted, adding that the church should speak up when things go wrong.

“If things go wrong, speak truth to power Raila tells Ruto to punish corrupt civil servants Raila. If you’re serious, fight graft in the civil service” Added the former Prime Minister.

READ: Another MP who supported Finance Bill 2024 attacked by angry constituents

Kuria becomes the latest political figure to be silenced by disgruntled citizenry who are not impressed with how the current regime is handling affairs of the country.

A number of politicians allied to President William Ruto who supported the Finance Bill 2024 that has since been rejected have increasingly found themselves in a tight corner.

READ: MPs who've begged Kenyans for forgiveness after endorsing Finance Bill

While some leaders remain defiant, others have acknowledged their missteps and sought forgiveness from the public.

Nakuru Town East MP David Gikaria with his wife as they offer apology to his constituents for voting yes to Finance Bill
Nakuru Town East MP David Gikaria with his wife as they offer apology to his constituents for voting yes to Finance Bill Nakuru Town East MP David Gikaria with his wife as they offer apology to his constituents for voting yes to Finance Bill Pulse Live Kenya

MPs John Kiarie (Dagoretti South), Joseph Namuar (Central Turkana) and David Gikaria (Nakuru Town East) are among those who have apologized.

As part of protests attributed to Gen Z, politicians and political figures have also been denied opportunities to speak in churches and funerals.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

Moses Kuria's speech at funeral cut short by anti-Ruto chants

