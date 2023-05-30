Apostle charged over swindling ACK church Sh2 million

According to a statement from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, the money was designated for the procurement of church seats.

The suspect, identified as Apostle Blessed Gilbert Kariuki, was taken into custody by the police following an extensive investigation.

The unfortunate events unfolded after the church's leadership allegedly entered into a contract with Apostle Kariuki and his spouse on February 9, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

ACK Mwea Town Church. Pulse Live Kenya

Their task was to deliver 410 seats to the church premises by April 10, 2023.

However, despite the agreed-upon deadline approaching, Kariuki failed to fulfil his part of the bargain. He neither delivered the seats nor appeared at the church as expected.

Distressed and confused, faithful members of the ACK Mwea Town Church immediately reported the matter to the Wang'uru Police Station.

ADVERTISEMENT

They shared their grievance, detailing how the clergyman had allegedly swindled them of their hard-earned money before vanishing without a trace.

Every attempt to establish contact with Apostle Kariuki proved futile, prompting the church vicar to take decisive action by filing an official report.

Wanguru Police Station in Kirinyaga County Pulse Live Kenya

Police launched an investigation into the matter and their efforts bore fruit as they successfully apprehended the suspect, bringing some solace to the aggrieved church community.