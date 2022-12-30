Pastor charged with stealing cash from Nairobi bank

Pastor Peter Irungu Mwangi faces six charges, including forging a national identity card, uttering a forged document to a banker, stealing from a bank, and attempted theft.

According to the prosecutor Anne Munyua, Mwangi impersonated another individual and presented a forged ID to a bank teller, successfully withdrawing Sh420,000 on December 21.

He allegedly returned to the bank on December 24 to attempt another withdrawal of Sh435,000, which did not go through.

Mwangi denied the charges and was released on a cash bail of Sh400,000.

During his court appearance, the pastor was accompanied by followers from his Pentecostal church in Eastlands, who came to show their support.

The case is set to be mentioned for pre-trial hearing on January 11, 2023.

Former inmate Jane Kiyo recently opened up about how a similar attempt to defraud a bank landed her behind bars.

Kiyo was sentenced to 6 years after she was found guilty of planning to defraud a bank. Fortunately for her, she did not serve the full sentence after a visiting priest volunteered to pay her fine after hearing her story.

Before her arrest, Jane was introduced to criminals who said they would help her forge identification documents for a bank account that had Sh2.5 million, which she would use to withdraw the amount.

In her case, Kiyo’s withdrawal was unsuccessful because bank officials noticed discrepancies in the ID she presented.