Armed bandits outsmart police to rescue detained member from hospital

The patient, identified as Dennis Kemboi, was reportedly under investigation for his involvement in banditry activities in the Kerio Valley. The police had planned to arrest him, but his gang members learned about the planned arrest and staged the rescue mission.

According to the police, at approximately 12:45 a.m , they received information that the patient was planning to escape from Iten County Referral Hospital. Ten police officers from DCI Keiyo North and Iten police station visited the facility to investigate and found Kemboi in stable condition, due for discharge.

"Ten police officers drawn from DCI Keiyo North and Iten police station visited the said facility. Four police officers went to the ward to secure the discharge while six others manned the main hospital gate," the report read in part.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

To ensure the patient's safe discharge, four police officers went to the ward, while six others manned the main hospital gate.

However, at around 2 a.m, a group of ten young men, six of them armed with AK-47 rifles, stormed the ward, smashed windows, and rescued the patient from the police officers. Fortunately, nobody was injured during the confrontation.

The incident has sparked fear and panic among the hospital staff, who have expressed concerns about their safety following the raid. Some nurses have even suggested that they may withdraw their services until they are assured of their safety.

ADVERTISEMENT