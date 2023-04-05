The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ex-Speaker Ole Kaparo's home raided

Amos Robi

One person died in the raid by the bandits which is reported to be the sixth in two weeks

Ex-National Assembly Speaker Francis Ole Kaparo
Ex-National Assembly Speaker Francis Ole Kaparo

Armed bandits raided the Laikipia County home of former National Assembly Speaker Francis Ole Kaparo, leading to the death of a herdsman.

Recommended articles

The raiders are believed to have come from Samburu County and had liaised with local informers. Laikipia Deputy County Commissioner, Bernard Odino said some 10 camels were recovered on Tuesday afternoon as they were being driven to Samburu East.

Locals report that there have been six raids in the area in the last two weeks with dozens of livestock stolen.

Speaking to the media, the former speaker called on the government to address the situation as the bandits will continue attacking and killing locals.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We want to ask the government that if you do not have any power or intention to deal with this issue, please stop threatening these bandits because they will continue killing us," Ole Kaparo said.

Camels recovered after Francis Ole Kaparo's home raid
Camels recovered after Francis Ole Kaparo's home raid Pulse Live Kenya

READ: CS Kindiki forced to clarify vacate order issued to disturbed counties

Mourning the deceased heardsman, Ole Kaparo stated that he is a Kenyan and constitutionally entitled to own his property, but according to the bandits, it is wrong for him to own property.

"That man did not commit any crime, he was just doing his job. All this is happening at a time when we are being told that there is an operation to end banditry in this area. We are all getting reports on TV and Radio but we have not seen any officers here," Ole Kaparo added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite government promises to address the issue, security in parts of Laikipia North continues to be a problem.

Although the National Government had promised to recruit 300 National Police Reserves (NPR) last year to be deployed along a 100km stretch on the common border of Laikipia, Isiolo, and Samburu counties, residents affected by insecurity say they are yet to see the fruits of the security operation and live in fear of banditry attacks.

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki addressing the media while flanked by security bosses
Interior CS Kithure Kindiki addressing the media while flanked by security bosses Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Bandits stage another attack 200 metres from KDF camp

In spite of Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki's vacate order to residents in bandit-prone areas with a deadline of March 14 to allow security officers to flush out the bandits, reports of continued bandit attacks persist, despite the presence of KDF and other security agencies' efforts to contain the situation.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ex-Speaker Ole Kaparo's home raided

Ex-Speaker Ole Kaparo's home raided

Raila's fresh demands to Ruto rattle UDA

Raila's fresh demands to Ruto rattle UDA

Trump pleads not guilty to 34 felony counts

Trump pleads not guilty to 34 felony counts

Raila accuses Ruto of snubbing 5 priority items in proposed talks

Raila accuses Ruto of snubbing 5 priority items in proposed talks

Police rescue suspect who hid in delivery room after being chased by angry residents

Police rescue suspect who hid in delivery room after being chased by angry residents

Ruto, Kagame strike deal in 10 areas of cooperation

Ruto, Kagame strike deal in 10 areas of cooperation

VIDEO: Sharon's father breaks silence in message to DJ Brownskin

VIDEO: Sharon's father breaks silence in message to DJ Brownskin

IG Koome takes action against officer caught firing teargas inside car with journalists

IG Koome takes action against officer caught firing teargas inside car with journalists

10 closely related politicians who don't see eye-to-eye in politics

10 closely related politicians who don't see eye-to-eye in politics

Pulse Sports

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

How well do you know your favourite La Liga club?

How well do you know your favourite La Liga club?

Messi gives in to Alphonso Davies' demand after 3 years

Messi gives in to Alphonso Davies' demand after 3 years

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

How students inside Pwani University bus made peace with destiny before crash

How students in Pwani Uni bus made peace with destiny before crash

DJ Brownskin video: Netizens react with outrage, want probe over wife’s death

DJ Brownskin Video: Netizens react with outrage, want probe of wife’s death

The US-based Nyamira couple who were brutally murdered

US-based Nyamira couple's murder: Post-mortem reveals shocking details

A collage of Sharon Njeri, her father Albert Mwangi and husband DJ Brownskin

VIDEO: Sharon's father breaks silence in message to DJ Brownskin