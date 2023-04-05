Ex-Speaker Ole Kaparo's home raided

The raiders are believed to have come from Samburu County and had liaised with local informers. Laikipia Deputy County Commissioner, Bernard Odino said some 10 camels were recovered on Tuesday afternoon as they were being driven to Samburu East.

Locals report that there have been six raids in the area in the last two weeks with dozens of livestock stolen.

Speaking to the media, the former speaker called on the government to address the situation as the bandits will continue attacking and killing locals.

“We want to ask the government that if you do not have any power or intention to deal with this issue, please stop threatening these bandits because they will continue killing us," Ole Kaparo said.

Mourning the deceased heardsman, Ole Kaparo stated that he is a Kenyan and constitutionally entitled to own his property, but according to the bandits, it is wrong for him to own property.

"That man did not commit any crime, he was just doing his job. All this is happening at a time when we are being told that there is an operation to end banditry in this area. We are all getting reports on TV and Radio but we have not seen any officers here," Ole Kaparo added.

Despite government promises to address the issue, security in parts of Laikipia North continues to be a problem.

Although the National Government had promised to recruit 300 National Police Reserves (NPR) last year to be deployed along a 100km stretch on the common border of Laikipia, Isiolo, and Samburu counties, residents affected by insecurity say they are yet to see the fruits of the security operation and live in fear of banditry attacks.

